DSS Apologizes, Releases Wrongfully Arrested Journalists in Jos

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released two journalists from Jay 101.9 FM, Jos, Plateau State, who were wrongfully arrested during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state on Saturday.

The President was in Jos to attend the burial of the mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe.

According to a reliable security source, the journalists — Ms. Ruth Marcus and Ms. Keshia Jang — were detained by some overzealous operatives while covering events related to the visit.

Upon learning of the incident, the Director-General of the DSS, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, reportedly ordered their immediate release and directed that an apology be tendered.

The source added that the Service promptly reached out to the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, to convey the DG’s apologies and reaffirm the agency’s respect for press freedom.

“The Director assured the NUJ President that the new DSS leadership treasures the importance of a free press in a democracy, and has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. He further assured the NUJ President that any officer found culpable will be appropriately sanctioned.

“The new DG is correcting the wrongs he inherited. One of them is overzealousness. This is why the new DG has not failed to admit so whenever the Service makes mistakes. We are witnesses to several instances when the Service apologized and even compensated victims of wrongful arrests.

“The DG is an absolute lover of human rights and press freedom. You may recall that sometime ago, the DSS DG apologized to the management of TVC over the alleged harassment and intimidation of a reporter,” added the source.