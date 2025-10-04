UNICAL Alumni Inaugurate Multi-million Naira Starlink Facility for Students

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has received a significant boost in teaching and learning as the members of the University Alumni from Sets 80-85 on Thursday inaugurated a multi-million naira Starlink Internet facility at the Malabor, where the students hostels are located on campus.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Florence Obi, praised the 1980 to 1985 Sets for their act of generosity which she described as invaluable.

Prof. Obi who was represented by the university’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Peter Okafor (Research, Linkages and Collaborations), said: “Our students will now have 24/7 high-speed internet access to knowledge, research, and opportunities without borders.

“This initiative will shape lives for generations and sets a shining example of what alumni can achieve when they give back.”

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BOT, of the 80-85 Sets Association, Mrs. Elizabeth Omang, who was represented by Dr. Arnold Udoka, said that trends and the world has changed tremendously since the sets graduated from UNICAL (Malabar) in the mid 1980s.

While urging the students in UNICAL, especially those residing in Malabor to put the Starlink facility to effective use, the BOT chairman said: “We hope this facility will empower you to dream big, research deeper, and compete globally. It is our hope that this facility will empower you to dream big, to research deeper, and to compete globally.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Network Systems, NSI Technologies Ltd and Consultant to the project, Engr. Ebi Deisah, said the facility would provide the students with access to global digital libraries, as well as enhance their research capabilities.

Deisah said the Starlink Internet service would assist the students to subscribe fast to pools of information available online beyond Nigeria.