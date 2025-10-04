NESCAFÉ Samples 65,000 Cups Nationwide to Celebrate Global Coffee, Nigeria’s Independence Day

Charles Ajunwa

In commemoration of International Coffee Day and Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, NESCAFÉ executed a large-scale activation, serving 65,000 cups of coffee to consumers nationwide to mark the dual occasion. The initiative spanned 25 cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu, Jos, Nasarawa,

Minna, Kaduna, Bauchi, Owerri, Onitsha, Abeokuta, Ilorin, Calabar, Uyo, Lokoja, Lafia, Osogbo, Ado Ekiti, Maiduguri, Yola, Benin, Asaba, Makurdi, and Sokoto, reaching consumers in universities, business districts, markets, and community hubs.

This activity also follows the relaunch of the original NESCAFÉ 3-in-1 in Nigeria, which now comes with enhanced creaminess, a smooth milky taste, and the brand’s signature aroma, all developed from local consumer insights. The product is now delivered in design-for-recycling packaging, underscoring Nestlé’s commitment to sustainability while meeting evolving consumer preferences.

Speaking on the occasion, Jean-Pierre Duplan, Category Manager, Coffee, Nestlé Nigeria, said: “Earlier this year, we relaunched NESCAFÉ 3-in-1, offering an improved flavour and smoother creaminess in a convenient sachet. This coffee variant is loved by many in Nigeria. The relaunch was carefully shaped by consumer preferences while advancing our sustainability commitments through recyclable packaging. We also recognised that International Coffee Day, a global celebration of the people who make coffee special across the value chain from farm to cup, coincided with the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary. We decided to delight our consumers by serving 65,000 cups across the country as a way of celebrating both milestones while reinforcing NESCAFÉ’s role in everyday Nigerian coffee moments, helping consumers start their day strong.”

The response from consumers highlighted the impact of the campaign. One of the participants, Tobilola Felix, shared his excitement: “I was thrilled to get my cup of NESCAFÉ this morning. It was such a pleasant surprise, especially on my way to work. As a Nigerian, it feels special to be part of this celebration, knowing that I am experiencing both International Coffee Day and our 65th Independence in such a unique way. It gave me a great start to my day and reminded me of the pride we share as Nigerians.”

Beyond the sampling, NESCAFÉ continues to give back to its consumers, particularly through the MYOWBU (My Own Business) program, which nurtures youth entrepreneurship and fosters economic opportunities across Nigeria. In collaboration with Nestlé professionals, the programme has empowered over 1,400 young Nigerians to start businesses and achieve financial independence.