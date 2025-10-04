Lagos Cocktail Week 2025 Returns Bigger, Better

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Cocktails Take Center Stage as Africa’s biggest cocktail experience returns, upgraded like never before.

The Lagos Cocktail Week 2025 (LCW) will take place from Friday, October 17th – 24th, 2025, featuring a full week of epic bar hops, exclusive brand collaborations, and unforgettable experiences – all leading up to the grand finale at the Cocktail Village.

The weeklong event would span multiple locations across the city, culminating at the Cocktail Village at Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos. For over a decade, LCW has been the ultimate meeting point where cocktail enthusiasts, international brands, and lifestyle lovers converge.

Among the array of brands, sponsors, as the Lagos Cocktail Week 2025 promises an exciting experience, including Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts & Culture, Eventi Cocktails, Federal Palace Hotel, Balmoral Events, Tanqueray, Remy Martin, and Johnnie Walker Blonde.

Other partners include Don Julio Tequila, Jack Daniels, Gin Mare, Schweppes, Gordons Gin, Don Royale, Origin bitters, JJ Corry, Bold ‘98, Lord’s Gin, Calypso, Da Vinci gourmet syrup, Nestle Pure Life, TVC, MAX FM, and the Sip Pass.

This year, LCW is stepping it up with masterclasses, culinary experiences, and unique collaborations. This year’s event blends cocktails, culture, culinary infusions and creativity, with experiences across the city.

Highlights will showcase immersive masterclasses, hands-on industry workshops, and the Cocktail Village Grand Finale + Bar Battle, a thrilling festival showdown showcasing both local and international talent.

Speaking on what attendees can expect this year, LCW founder Lara Rawa, says, “Cocktails have become more than just drinks—they’re part of our lifestyle. With Lagos Cocktail Week 2025, we’re pushing boundaries, creating spaces where people can connect, learn, and experience cocktails in new ways that blend seamlessly into their lifestyle.”

Launched in 2014, Lagos Cocktail Week was founded with the aim of highlighting the pinnacle of Nigeria’s cocktail culture. Its overarching objective is to solidify the recognition of the cocktail industry as a vital component of the Nigerian beverage sector.