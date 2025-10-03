Northern CAN: Insecurity, Hardship, Threats to Nigeria’s Founding Ideals

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has warned that insecurity and economic hardship are eroding the ideals on which Nigeria was founded.

In a statement to mark the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary on October 1, CAN called on Nigerian leaders to reflect soberly on the future of the country.

The statement said: “65 years after gaining freedom from the colonial rule provides an opportunity for sober reflection on our journey as a people, the state of our nation, and the future we must build together.”

The statement signed by the factional Chairman of the association, Rev. Yakubu Pam, noted that while some progress has been made, many founding dreams remain unfulfilled.

Pam cited poverty, unemployment, and the lack of access to healthcare, education, and electricity as major setbacks for Nigerians.

The group lamented that the gap between government policies and the realities of citizens continues to widen.

On security, Pam said Nigerians live in fear amid terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, and communal violence.

The association noted that thousands of innocent Nigerians have been displaced by bandits and terrorists, and called on the government to restore peace and ensure justice for victims, regardless of region or religion. They decried the weakening of the nation’s currency and poor economic decisions, adding that: “The dignity of human life is being eroded by the daily struggle for survival.”

The association called for leadership rooted in integrity, equity, and justice.

“The time has come to move beyond rhetoric and deliver tangible change that uplifts all Nigerians,” the statement said.

Pam urged leaders to strengthen democratic institutions, uphold the rule of law, and protect citizens’ rights, warning against using ethnic and religious divisions to undermine national unity.

“Northern CAN reaffirms its commitment to pray for Nigeria and encourages Christians to remain hopeful and engage in building a better nation.

“Let us not lose faith in the power of God to transform our land. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and its future depends on the choices we make today, “Pam said.