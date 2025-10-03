Learn Africa Post N474.98m Profit After Tax

Oluchi Chibuzor

Learn Africa Plc has revealed it has posted a profit after tax (PAT) of N474.98 million in the financial year ended March 31st, 2025.

Speaking at the 52nd annual general meeting of the company, Chairman, Learn Africa, Emeke Iwerebon, said with many industries, the publishing sector experienced both setbacks and emerging opportunities.

He noted that while demand from some schools declined due to economic hardship and rising book prices, their strategic agility enabled them to adapt through pricing reviews, improved operational efficiency, and market expansion efforts.

According to him, “Amid challenging headwinds, Learn Africa Plc remained resilient and results-driven. The Company achieved a revenue of N5.18 billion, a 26.9% increase from N4.08 billion in the previous fiscal year. This was driven by strong market acceptance of our titles, strategic sales initiatives, and enhanced collections efficiency.

“Profit after tax rose sharply to N474.98 million, compared to N11.19 million in the prior year, reflecting the effectiveness of the cost-control strategies and financial discipline implemented by Management. However, our cost of production rose to N2.17 billion up from N1.63 billion. This increase was driven by the Naira devaluation, rising logistics costs, and continued disruptions in global paper supply.”

Managing Director, Learn Africa Plc, Hassan Bala, said the company made significant strides in advancing operational and strategic goals despite a challenging business climate.

According to him, “The Directors are pleased to recommend to shareholders the payment of a dividend of 35 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for the year ended 31 March 2025.”