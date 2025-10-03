Ex-President Jonathan Mourns Death of Arise TV Anchor

•Urges security agencies to launch thorough investigation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday joined other Nigerians in mourning the death of Arise Television Anchor, Ms. Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who lost her life following a violent armed robbery attack at her residence in Abuja.

In a “Condolence Message to Prince Nduka Obaigbena and the Staff of Arise News”, Jonathan expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as ‘heartbreaking’.

“I am deeply saddened by the shocking and untimely death of Ms. Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a dedicated staff member of Arise News, who lost her life following a violent armed robbery attack at her residence in Abuja.

“Her untimely passing, at the peak of her potential, is a heartbreaking loss that will be deeply felt,” the ex-President said in the message he signed personally.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to Obaigbena, the management and staff of Arise News, as well as the family and friends of the deceased, Jonathan prayed to God to grant all the bereaved the strength to bear the irreparable loss and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

“I strongly urge the Nigeria Police and relevant security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into this heinous crime, ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended, and bring them to justice without delay.

“May this tragic incident rekindle our collective resolve to build a safer and more secure Nigeria,” Jonathan added.