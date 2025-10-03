  • Friday, 3rd October, 2025

Atiku: I Didn’t Say I’ll Stepdown for Anyone, I Vowed to Support Whoever Wins

Nigeria | 59 minutes ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said at no point did he expressly state, suggest, or even imply that he intended to step down his presidential bid for anyone.

Atiku explained that what he said was that young people, as well as other prospective presidential aspirants, were free to contest and he would support whoever emerged from a decent contest.

He stressed that insinuations being peddled that he would step down for another candidate were false.

The former vice president explained further that he only said if a younger candidate were to emerge through a competitive primary, he would readily support such a candidate without hesitation.

He said while interpretative journalism was a legitimate aspect of reporting, stretching interpretation to the point of mischief was unacceptable and must not be encouraged.

In a statement by his media office, signed by Paul Ibe, Atiku stated that it became necessary to clarify certain misrepresentations arising from the reportage of an interview he granted to BBC Hausa Service in some sections of the media.

The statement emphasised that after a thorough review of both the video and transcripts of the interview – in the original Hausa and the English translation – it was evident that at no point did Atiku state, suggest, or even imply that he intended to step down for anyone.

“For the records, therefore, the insinuations attributed to the Waziri Adamawa from his BBC Hausa interview are inaccurate and do not reflect what he actually said,” the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.