150 Children Gain Goal-Setting Skills at Amani Health Workshop

Over 150 children and teenagers gathered in Lagos on Saturday, September 6, for the fourth edition of Dream Big and Reach for the Stars, a youth workshop designed to help them set goals and visualise their future.

The one-day programme, organised by Amani Health Inc., a digital health organisation focused on emotional and mental health care for children, teenagers, and adults, was held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, and attracted families from across the state.

Participants, aged seven to 17, took part in a Dream Board exercise where they created visual plans for their ambitions. The organisers said the activity was meant to build clarity, confidence, and purpose. By the end of the day, the children left with colourful boards and a shared conviction that “my dreams are valid.”

More than 90 parents watched as their children presented their boards and discussed their aspirations. One mother said the impact was lasting: “After last year’s edition, my son turned his wardrobe into a vision wall. This time, he already told me he’s putting his academics right at the top. This programme doesn’t just inspire, it changes lives.”

Another parent added that her previously shy daughter now displays stronger self-esteem and keeps a personal reminder that her dreams are valid.

The convener, Ayodele Fasuyi, said the workshop was created to restore the habit of dreaming among young people, noting that many struggle with peer pressure, social media comparisons, and anxiety about the future.

“Our goal is to show them that, no matter the noise around them, their dreams remain valid and their future is bright,” she said.

A key session featured the story of Tunde Onokoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, whose rise from modest beginnings to global recognition illustrated how obstacles can be overcome.

Now in its fourth year, Dream Big and Reach for the Stars has become a regular platform for families seeking more than academic success for their children. Fasuyi and her team say the workshop helps young people move from hope to action.

Building on the momentum, Fasuyi announced the launch of Excel Beyond the Classroom (Cohort 2), a four-month empowerment programme designed to help children and teens build on their dreams.

Delivered through interactive workshops, mentorship, and project-based learning, the programme will equip participants with skills in self-awareness, emotional intelligence, growth mindset, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, public speaking, and problem-solving.

“Additional benefits include resilience, focus, confidence, and tools to turn vision boards into real-life achievements. By the end of the programme, each child will have produced something tangible — a product, project, or portfolio that moves them closer to their dream,” Fasuyi added.

She also encouraged parents to follow Amani Health on social media for resources that help children grow in confidence, resilience, and purpose.

She also encouraged parents to follow Amani Health on social media and website www.amanihealth.app for resources that help children grow in confidence, resilience, and purpose.