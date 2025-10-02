Shettima Back In Abuja After UNGA80 Mission, Germany Engagements

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after a successful diplomatic mission representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and concluding strategic engagements in Germany.

During the week-long international engagement, the vice-president, in a release issued on Thursday by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, delivered President Tinubu’s national statement calling for comprehensive UN reforms, championed Africa’s sovereignty over its $700 billion mineral resources and strengthened strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom, Gates Foundation, and other international stakeholders.

Shettima later met with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and secured his commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent Security Council seat and in another engagement, he showcased the country’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors.

The vice-president also assured the Nigerian diaspora community of robust engagement in the President Tinubu administration’s policies and programmes before his engagements in Germany.