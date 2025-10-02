  • Wednesday, 1st October, 2025

Panasonic, Proxynet Communications to Deliver Advanced Broadcast Solutions

Business | 10 seconds ago

Esther Ekebuike

Panasonic, a global leader in professional audiovisual and imaging technology, and Proxynet Communications, a renowned provider of innovative IT and enterprise solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering cutting-edge AV and broadcast technologies to organisations across West Africa.

The collaboration brings together Panasonic’s world-class portfolio of professional audiovisual solutions with Proxynet’s extensive expertise in deploying tailored IT and enterprise services across diverse industries. The partnership is set to provide integrated, high-performance AV solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Broadcast, Media, Religious, Education, and Corporate sectors in the region.

Through the alliance, Panasonic’s advanced product range—including PTZ cameras, professional camcorders, projectors, and enterprise imaging systems—will be made more accessible to businesses and institutions seeking to enhance communication, production quality, and content delivery.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.