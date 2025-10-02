Panasonic, Proxynet Communications to Deliver Advanced Broadcast Solutions

Esther Ekebuike

Panasonic, a global leader in professional audiovisual and imaging technology, and Proxynet Communications, a renowned provider of innovative IT and enterprise solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering cutting-edge AV and broadcast technologies to organisations across West Africa.

The collaboration brings together Panasonic’s world-class portfolio of professional audiovisual solutions with Proxynet’s extensive expertise in deploying tailored IT and enterprise services across diverse industries. The partnership is set to provide integrated, high-performance AV solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Broadcast, Media, Religious, Education, and Corporate sectors in the region.

Through the alliance, Panasonic’s advanced product range—including PTZ cameras, professional camcorders, projectors, and enterprise imaging systems—will be made more accessible to businesses and institutions seeking to enhance communication, production quality, and content delivery.