Oyo Govt Partners Kunle Afolayan’s Film Academy to Launch Residency at KAP Film Village

The KAP Film & Television Academy, founded by acclaimed filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has announced a new 10-day intensive Filmmaking Residency Programme. Slated for October 6 to 15, 2025, the residency will take place at the iconic KAP Film Village & Resort in Igbojaye, Oyo State, the production location for the Netflix blockbuster Aníkúlápó.

Themed “Emerging Stories,” the programme is designed to equip aspiring filmmakers from across Oyo State with comprehensive, hands-on training. Participants will be mentored by a roster of Nigerian cinema legends, including Kunle Afolayan, Tunde Kelani, and Joke Silva. The curriculum covers the entire filmmaking pipeline – from screenwriting and directing to cinematography, editing, and the business of film.

“This residency is much more about technical skills; it’s about instilling the passion and discipline required to become a successful storyteller,” said Afolayan. He stated further that ‘emerging stories’ are the heartbeat of African cinema’s future, and his Academy’s mission is to provide the tools for new voices to be heard, globally.

The initiative has received endorsement from the Oyo State Government, aligning with its strategy to foster talent and grow the creative economy. According to the Oyo State Governor, Eng. Oluseyi Makinde, “the programme reflects our commitment to empowering youth and positioning Oyo State as a premier hub for creativity and innovation; a strategic partnership with KAP Academy will significantly boost our efforts towards opening significant opportunities both for our young people and for the cultural economy of our state.”

Governor Makinde officially unveiled the KAP Film Village & Resort in April and has subsequently committed to the reconstruction of the road leading to the world-class tourism destination.

The residency program involves young participants from across the 33 local government areas of the state. Speaking on preparedness of the state at the local government level, the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Honourable Ademola Ojo confirmed the excitement and readiness of the selected participants across the state.

Since its inception in 2021, the KAP Film & Television Academy has trained over 40,000 students across Africa, establishing itself as a leading institution for practical, world-class film education.