Alleged Defamation: Court Adjourns Sowore’s Case Until Nov 20

The trial of Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, was on Thursday, adjourned by the Federal High Court, Abuja until November 20 for hearing in all pending applications.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Mr E.A. Inegbenoise, informed the court that the matter was listed for arraignment.

He, however, said that the defendants had filed a motion of preliminary objection to the charges, to which he had already responded.

Inegbenoise told the court that he was only able to serve his reply to the defendants in court on the day of the hearing, and that they would require time to respond.

Mr Tope Temokun, who appeared for Sowore and Sahara Reporters Ltd, affirmed that he had received their reply to the preliminary objection and that they would need time to reply.

He also told the court that both parties had agreed to return on November 20 to argue all pending applications.

Mr Marshal Abubakar, who represented Sahara Reporters Incorporated, announced his appearance “in protest,” but declined to provide further details, when the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) approached him after the court proceedings.

Mr Hamza Dantani also appeared in the matter on behalf of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), under the Citizens Liberties Committee.

Justice Emeka Nwite, presiding over the case, said that since the counsel had agreed, the matter was adjourned until November 20 for the hearing of all pending applications.

The charge against Sowore and Sahara Reporters, filed earlier in August, relates to a series of reports published on Sahara Reporters about an alleged police promotion scandal and Sowore’s participation in protests by retired police officers demanding pension reforms. (NAN)