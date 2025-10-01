Tributes Pour in as Tinubu, First Lady, Governors, Wike, NUPRC, NGE, PANDEF, Channels TV, Others Mourn ARISE NEWS Anchor, Maduagwu

•Police begin investigation

By Our Correspondents





Tributes poured in yesterday from across the country following the death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a prominent news anchor, reporter, and producer with ARISE News Channel, with fans, colleagues, leaders, and other concerned Nigerians expressing their deep admiration and sadness.

Maduagwu, fondly known as “Sommie” by colleagues, was killed in the early hours of Monday during an armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The depth of the national mourning was evident in the list of high-profile figures and organisations that expressed their condolences, including President Bola Tinubu, First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, governors of Osun, Abia, Anambra, Ogun, and Akwa Ibom states, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Others were Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the management of Sun Newspapers Limited, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Labour Party (LP), and Channels TV, among others.

Her sudden demise, which had sparked a national outcry about insecurity and systemic failures, marked the loss of a vibrant voice known for her dedication to journalism and social advocacy.

Police: Committed to Finding Perpetrators

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it had commenced a discreet and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of the journalist and lawyer.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, who ordered the probe, also directed the deployment of intelligence and operational assets to identify, track, and apprehend those responsible for the heinous crime.

Adewale extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Maduagwu.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the command deeply commiserated with the bereaved family and the media community and pledged that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police commissioner described the incident as a cruel and senseless act that should have no place in a sane society. He assured the public that the command remained fully committed to ensuring that justice was served.

While reiterating the command’s unwavering commitment to public safety and the prevention of similar occurrences, Adewale called on the public to support ongoing investigations by providing timely and useful information to the police.

He urged all FCT residents to raise prompt alarms in any suspicious situation, with a view to denying criminal elements the freedom to operate.

President Tinubu: She was a Brilliant News Anchor

Describing her as a brilliant news anchor, Tinubu, yesterday, charged security and law enforcement agencies to fish out the killers of Maduagwu.

The president, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, directed the security agencies to conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

Tinubu said he received with deep sorrow the news of the tragic passing of “Sommie” Maduagwu, “a brilliant news anchor with Arise News Television, who was killed during an attack by robbers at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.”

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Maduagwu, the management and staff of Arise News Television, and the entire Nigerian media fraternity over the painful loss.

According to the president, “Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.”

While commiserating with the bereaved family, Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all forms.

First Lady Remi Tinubu: She was a Dedicated and Promising Journalist

In her condolence message, the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, described Maduagwu’s untimely death as painful and quite unfortunate.

The first lady, in a statement yesterday, said, “I woke up to the sad news of the unfortunate and untimely death of one of our young and brilliant minds in the journalism profession, Somtochukwu Maduagwu. Her death is painful and quite unfortunate.

“She has been cut down in her prime. I condole with the chairman Arise News Media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, her family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones. It is my hope and prayer that the perpetrators will be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to book.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may God give her family, and all her dear ones the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Gov. Soludo: Maduagwu was a Shining Star Prematurely Extinguished

The fovernor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, expressed profound sadness and deep sense of loss over the heart-breaking news of the passing of Maduagwu.

Soludo said the news anchor, who was better known as Sommie, was a distinguished daughter of Anambra State.

In his condolence message, Soludo described Maduagwu as a shining star whose light had been prematurely extinguished.

He stated, “At just 29 years old, she had already distinguished herself as a lawyer-turned news anchor, reporter, and producer with ARISE News Channel, where her vibrant voice and professional excellence connected with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

“A lawyer by training and a journalist by passion, Sommie exemplified the industrious and excellence-driven spirit for which Anambra indigenes are renowned.”

Soludo lamented that the death of the journalist, who was cut down in the prime of her youth and career by criminal elements, was not only a personal tragedy to her family, but also a loss to Anambra State, the journalism profession, and, indeed, the entire nation.

He said, “That such a promising young woman, who worked diligently to inform and educate the public, should meet such a violent and senseless end is deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

“On behalf of the government, and the entire people of Anambra State, I extend my sincere condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family members, friends, colleagues at ARISE News Channel, and all who knew and loved her.”

Soludo called on the Nigeria Police to conduct a thorough, swift, and transparent investigation into the terrible crime and ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and brought to justice expeditiously.

Gov. Abiodun: She was a Vibrant Voice

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described the killing of the ARISE News anchor, Maduagwu, as a most horrendous event that must be quickly unravelled in the interest of justice.

Abiodun said he received news of the 29-year-old’s brutal killing by armed robbers with profound shock. He commiserated with the management and staff of Arise News, urging them not to allow their spirits to be dampened by the sad incident, but take solace in the legacy of truth and forthrightness that the deceased left behind.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon Kayode Akinmade, Abiodun urged the security agencies to work together and unravel the killers of the news anchor in the shortest possible time.

He said, “The killing of the popular, extremely versatile and personable news anchor on Monday, September 29, 2025, during an armed robbery incident in her residence in Katampe area of Abuja is a most horrendous, chilling event whose perpetrators must be quickly tracked down and brought to justice.

“For every hour that the perpetrators are left un-apprehended, Nigeria suffers colossal mental and institutional damage. The killers must be fished out very quickly, tried and sentenced in accordance with the law.

“Sommie, 29, a lawyer and vibrant voice that engaged and connected with Nigerians daily, must not be allowed to die in vain. The killers must be punished most severely and very quickly.”

The governor added, “I commiserate with her parents, family and friends, and the staffers of Arise News on this most unfortunate incident.

“It is my sincere prayer that Almighty God will comfort their hearts in this terrible hour and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Gov. Eno: Her Professionalism and Passion Greatly Enriched Lives

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Bassey Eno, joined thousands of people across the country to mourn the sudden death of Maduagwu.

Eno, in a condolence message yesterday to Chairman of ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, expressed deep sadness over the tragic and untimely death of Sommie.

The governor, in the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, described Sommie as “a brilliant, dedicated, and promising journalist whose eloquence, professionalism, and passion greatly enriched news anchorage and inspired countless viewers across the country”.

Eno added, “She had a great future ahead of her. At just 29, she had traversed the worlds of beauty pageantry, law, and the media with brilliance, panache, and poise. Her demise is not only a great loss to ARISE Media Group and the Maduagwu family, but also to the Nigerian media as a whole.”

Gov. Adeleke: She Had Unwavering Commitment to Truth in Her Reportage

The governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, expressed sadness over the passing of Maduagwu.

Adeleke, who said he was deeply shaken by the news of the sudden death of Maduagwu, extended heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the young media personality.

The governor also commiserated with the management and staff of ARISE NEWS Channel, who lost a highly resourceful team member, stating that her creative and appealing style of news casting will linger in memories for a very long time.

Adeleke said, “I’m disheartened to learn about the unfortunate passing of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, an ARISE TV News Anchor and Producer. While she was alive, Maduagwu won hearts with her professionalism and an unwavering commitment to truth in her reportages.”

The governor stated, “On behalf of the good people of Osun State, I convey my heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, the Management and staff of ARISE NEWS Channel, and everyone touched by this devastating loss.”

Adeleke prayed God Almighty to repose the soul of the journalist and grant her family, colleagues, and everyone touched by her passing the fortitude to bear the pain, adding, “It is my sincere hope that her good works in the short time she spent here will not die with her.”

Gov. Otti: She was Regrettably a Flourishing Career Brought to an Abrupt End

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, expressed sadness over the death of Ms. Maduagwu.

Otti, in a statement yesterday, said he was “shocked and pained by the untimely death of the talented broadcaster, and regrets that her beautiful life and flourishing career were brought to an abrupt end by criminals who have no regard for human life”.

The Abia State governor called on security agents to dig deep and ensure that the perpetrators of the crime were unmasked, brought to justice, and made to pay for their actions.

While praying God to grant the soul of Ms. Maduagwu eternal peace in God’s bosom, Otti sent condolences to the management and staff of ARISE TV, as well as to the family, loved ones, and friends of the deceased, urging them to be consoled by the beautiful and impactful life she lived and the promise of life in the hereafter.

Wike: A Wonderful Soul Cut Down in Its Prime

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, commiserated with the management and staff of Arise News Channel over the death of Maduagwu, describing her death as tragic and painful.

Wike, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, prayed for the repose of the soul of Somtochukwu and assured that the police will unravel the circumstances surrounding her death and bring those responsible to justice.

He described the death of Somtochukwu as not only a loss to Arise News family but also to the Nigerian media and the entire nation.

“I feel pained that such a wonderful soul could be cut down in its prime. It is sad!” Wike said.

The statement added that from the report by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mandate Secretary on Health, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Somtochukwu was brought to the Maitama General Hospital dead about 4:30am on Monday.

He stated, “Preliminary medical report will be made available to the police to aid their investigation while all efforts will be made to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Therefore, at this period, we will continue to pray for the continued support of the Almighty God for the staff and management of the Arise News, especially the Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and the family and friends left behind by the deceased.

“It is my prayer that God in His infinite mercies will accept her soul and give her family members, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

NGE: A Loss to Future of Journalism

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), yesterday, expressed sadness over the death of Somtochukwu.

According to a statement signed by the Guild’s President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, “By Somtochukwu’s untimely death, journalism has lost not just a good professional who was committed to shedding light on important issues and giving voice to the voiceless, but also one who represented the future of journalism in the country.”

The statement added, “The loss of this dedicated journalist from an armed robbery incident is a stark reminder of the dangers Nigerians face daily in their homes and on the street.

“We cannot help but reflect on the issue of insecurity that plagues our nation. The increasing frequency of armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, and other violent crimes has created an environment of fear and uncertainty for both citizens and professionals like journalists.

“We demand action from the government to address the root causes of insecurity and take measures to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. We demand that those responsible for Somtochukwu’s death be fished out by security agencies and made to face the full weight of the law.”

NGE said, “At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with Arise News and the broader journalism community. We pray that the memory of this talented young journalist who died at her prime inspire excellence in journalism, even in the face of adversity.

“May the memory of this vibrant journalist be a blessing to all who knew her.”

Labour Party: Her Death Direct Fallout of Nigeria’s Insecurity

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP), yesterday, called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria’s security sector and establish private detective institutes to assist security agencies. This followed the demise of Arise Television’s news anchor, Ms. Maduagwu, during an armed robbery attack at her Abuja residence.

In a statement issued in Abuja, LP’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Tony Akeni, described Maduagwu’s death as shocking and painful, stating that her passing underscores the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

The statement said, “The Labour Party of Nigeria deeply commiserates with Arise TV, one of Africa’s foremost broadcast organisations, on the sudden passing of one of their brilliant and promising anchors.

“The death of this young broadcaster and lawyer at just 29 is a direct fallout of Nigeria’s distressing and persistent insecurity.”

The statement lamented the rising rate of violent crimes nationwide, stressing that Nigerians are unsafe in their homes, schools, and on highways despite huge security budgets.

It also highlighted reports showing that while Nigeria is not at war, its daily casualty rate from violent crimes rivals or exceeds that of war-torn regions.

Calling for urgent action, LP urged the federal government to prioritise citizen safety by investing in modern surveillance infrastructure, such as CCTV networks in urban and rural areas, and considering legislation to recognise private detectives as a profession in Nigeria.

The party added, “It is time for the government to make security a distinct priority rather than allowing huge security votes to be diverted. Investments should go into protecting lives and property so that young talents like Somtochukwu can live out their full potential in service to the nation.”

The party extended its condolences to Maduagwu’s family, colleagues, and the management of Arise TV, praying for her soul to rest in peace.

Sun Newspaper: A Bright Light Taken Too Soon

Chairman/Publisher of The Sun Newspaper, Neya Kalu, commiserated with Chairman, THISDAY Media Group/ ARISE News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the tragic and untimely passing of ARISE News Anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

In the condolence letter dated September 30, 2025, Kalu expressed profound sadness over the tragic death of Maduagwu, describing her as one of journalism’s bright lights who was taken far too soon.

She stated that at just 29 years old, Maduagwu, profoundly called Sommie by colleagues, had so much more to give to the profession she loved and served with such dedication.

Kalu said, “As a colleague in the media industry, I have long admired the work of journalists like Sommie who bring stories to life with passion, integrity, and professionalism.

“Her role as a News Anchor, Reporter, and Producer at ARISE News Channel showcased not only her journalistic talent but also her commitment to informing and connecting with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

“The violent circumstances of her death are deeply disturbing and underscore the serious security challenges facing our nation. No one should lose their life in such a senseless manner, especially not in the safety of their own home.

“We join ARISE News Channel in calling for a swift, thorough investigation and the prosecution of those responsible for this heinous crime.

“On behalf of The Sun Publishing, I extend our deepest condolences to you, the entire THISDAY family, ARISE News Channel, and most especially to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, and friends. Please know that we share in your grief during this difficult time.”

Kalu prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in perfect peace and that her family find strength and comfort in the knowledge that her life, though tragically cut short, made a meaningful difference.

NUPRC: She was Cut Short in Her Prime

The management of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) commiserated with Arise Television over the painful loss of its news anchor and producer, Maduagwu.

In a condolence letter, NUPRC prayed that God Almighty grant her family and colleagues the strength to bear the loss.

The letter read, “The death of a loved one is a tragic experience, but even more painful is the fact that Miss Maduagwu’s life was cut short in her prime.

“I therefore, on behalf of the management of the NUPRC, extend my heartfelt condolences to the Maduagwu family and the entire Arise Television team. I pray that God Almighty gives them the fortitude to bear this loss as we await the outcome of the police investigation.”

PANDEF: She Was an Exceptional Lady Who Left a Remarkable Impression

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) expressed sorrow over the death of Maduagwu, describing her passing as a devastating loss to the nation.

In a condolence letter addressed to Arise Television Chairman, Dr. Nduka Obaigbena, PANDEF’s National Chairman, Dr. Godknows Igali, said the news of Sommie’s demise came as a “total shock and grief,” not only to her family and colleagues but also to the entire country.

Igali described the late broadcaster as an exceptional lady who combined intelligence, boldness, and beauty with professionalism, leaving a remarkable impression as an anchor on Arise TV.

“Without doubt, she was an exceptional lady, intelligent, bold, a beauty queen and anchor who had graced our screens for the past one year with poise and glamour,” he wrote.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the management and staff of Arise Television as well as to Sommie’s family, stating that while words may offer little comfort in such a time of sorrow, her memory will remain evergreen.

Igali Maduagwu’s urged colleagues and loved ones to take solace in the positive impact she made within her short but purposeful life.

Referencing the Holy Bible, he added: “To be absent from the body is to be with the Lord; 2 Corinthians 5:8.

“Thank God, she has left great imprints in the sands of time. Her world and achievements remind us to number our days and apply our hearts to wisdom.”

He prayed for the repose of her soul and encouraged her family and colleagues to find strength in the legacy she left behind.

Channels TV Express Shock, Sadness

Channels Media Group, owners of Channels Television, in a condolence message signed by its Chairman, John Momoh, and addressed to Chairman of Arise Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena, said on behalf of the Channels family, “I write with a heavy heart to express our deepest sympathy on the sudden passing of miss Somtochukwu maduagwu.

“The news of her death, following the armed robbery incident in Abuja on Monday, 29 September 2025, came to us with great shock and sadness.

“We know that no words can truly ease the pain you, your team, and Somtochukwu’s loved ones are enduring.

“Yet we hope you find some comfort in the knowledge that our thoughts and prayers are with you as you go through this trying time.”

League of Anambra Journalists: She was a Passionate Voice for Truth

League of Anambra Journalists in Abuja (LAJA) expressed deep sorrow and grief over the untimely death of Maduagwu.

LAJA said it received with deep shock and immense grief the devastating news of her untimely death.

A statement signed by Interim President of LAJA, Ikenna Okonkwo, and Interim Secretary, Princess-Ekwi Ajide, described late Somtochukwu “as not only a shining light in the newsroom but also a passionate voice for truth, justice, and accountability”.

It said, “Her tragic passing is not just a personal loss to her family, friends, and colleagues, but a huge blow to the Nigerian media fraternity and the nation at large.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues at Arise News Television, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with her.”

LAJA said words alone could not capture the pain and sorrow of losing such a vibrant, young professional in so cruel and senseless a manner.

It condemned the killing as a heinous act and called on the Nigerian government and security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the wickedness and bringing them swiftly to justice.

“Anything less would be an injustice to the memory of Somtochukwu and an affront to the ideals of justice and human dignity,” it added.

Manifold Media: We are Thankful to Have Known Her Warmth and Talent

Manifold Media, publishers of the Pan-African newspaper, African Angle, expressed sadness over the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

In a statement yesterday, signed by its Executive Director, Seun Akioye, the management of Manifold Media condemned the hospital’s alleged refusal to treat Somtochukwu until a police report was produced.

The organisation described the hospital’s conduct as “ungodly,” insisting that its negligence was as culpable as the criminals who attacked her. “We noted that while all humans would die, death unwholly, unwelcome, untimely, preventable, is totally unacceptable,” the statement read.

Manifold Media also decried the worsening insecurity in Abuja, stressing that despite heavy security presence in the capital, the system failed both to prevent the crime and to save her life.

According to the statement, Somtochukwu, a lawyer by training but a passionate journalist by profession, sustained fatal injuries during the robbery.

“We can only recall and be thankful for the opportunity to know her, to feel her warmth and talent,” the statement added.

Extending its sympathy, Manifold Media condoled with her family, loved ones, and the management of Arise TV, alongside the wider journalism community in Nigeria.

The Manifold Media group further emphasised the loss to journalism, noting that her voice and presence left a lasting impression on colleagues and audiences alike.

NUJ: She Brought Intellect, Warmth and Integrity to Her Work

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said it received with deep shock and sorrow the tragic death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, fondly known as Sommie, a news anchor, reporter, and producer with ARISE News Channel, who was killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence.

NUJ stated, “At only 29 years of age, Sommie was a brilliant, passionate, and dedicated professional who brought intellect, warmth, and integrity to her work. She was also a lawyer, a supportive colleague, and a source of inspiration to many.

“Her passing is not just a painful loss to her family and colleagues at ARISE News, but to the entire journalism profession and our nation at large.

“The NUJ condemns this heinous act and calls on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and brought to book.”