Princess Akawor Honored With Prestigious International Leadership Award

Ambassador (Dr.) Princess Akawor, a renowned Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been awarded the prestigious UNIPGC & Jewel Howard Taylor Leadership Excellence and Distinguished Personality Award. The award was presented at the Global Leadership Investment Summit & Peace Awards (GLISPA), held at the House of Lords, the UK Parliament.

The award recognizes Dr. Akawor’s outstanding leadership, her ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable peace and her tireless efforts to promote good governance across communities.

As the visionary Chief Executive Officer of Luxe by Glamoholic, a prominent fashion brand with operations in Nigeria’s three major cities, Dr. Akawor has spent over 15 years shaping the industry, and has built a brand that combines creativity, business acumen and social impact. Her leadership extends beyond the fashion world, through the Lachlan Foundation where she is poised to sensitize the public on major health issues and make a solid impact.

A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt with a certification in Biomedical Technology, Princess Akawor exemplifies a rare blend of scientific background, entrepreneurial innovation, and humanitarian commitment.

This latest accolade adds to her growing list of local and international recognitions, solidifying her position as one of Africa’s most influential women in business and social impact leadership.

