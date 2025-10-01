NIGERIA AT 65: SOME CHEERS, MANY SIGHS

Government must do more by providing security and welfare for the people

Members of the generation of Nigerians who witnessed independence have a right to sigh in disquiet. They went out with tiny flags and plastic cups to greet freedom, independence and the promise of a better life. Today, it is uncertain whether the optimism of that moment has not turned into ashes of disappointment. It is therefore little surprise that on a day that should ordinarily be for reflection on the achievements of the past decades and celebrate, there is a national sense of foreboding. On Monday, the federal government announced the cancellation of the parade earlier scheduled to mark the anniversary this morning in Abuja. It is just as well. Today, as it has been in recent years, Nigeria is a nation with lumps of exasperation in its throat.

In many ways, the age of nations can measure their achievement in established identities, stable cultures and a global reputation for good or ill. At 65, most of Nigeria’s age grade nations have made commendable progress. Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore have all become globally notable nations. The much that can be said about Nigeria today is that it is still in existence. But most of the indices of stable statehood are in deficit. Democracy is in doubt. The economy is shattered and tattered. Social life is in a Hobbesian state. Security of life and limbs is rare.

Beyond the pervasive insecurity that seems to be defying solutions, the widespread economic suffering can be measured easily: the once wealthy country has become a basket case, harbouring millions of citizens living below the poverty line, and unable to provide basic services. On a day such as this, therefore, people in leadership positions must reflect on some of the things that are keeping the country down. Despite recent measures that have pauperised majority of Nigerians, profligacy remains the name of the game for public officials at all levels of government.

Yes, it is true that Nigeria survived a nasty civil war that could have extinguished less fortunate states. We have a diversity that others envy. We are educated, enterprising and optimistic. The world’s two most antagonistic faiths co-exist despite the sabre rattling of some fanatics. Our brilliant citizens lead some of the world’s most successful organisations, and most profitable corporations. Amid all this, Nigeria remains a young nation with rusty ancient maladies. At 65, Nigeria remains something of great value to a world community always eager to learn how good things can be bungled by some of the world’s smartest people. The hope that politics and democracy could salvage Nigeria from itself is fading as bad politics continues to alienate the majority.

To change that narrative would require a new mindset by both the leaders and the citizens. One, government must do more to provide security and insulate Nigerians from the effects of the catastrophe that has overtaken the land. Two, the withering economy must be reinvigorated and put Nigerians back on their feet. Over and above all, we must all commit to the unity of our country and its diversity.

We also call on the federal government and the 36 states to begin to cut down on the waste that is now associated with government in the country today. We suggest a review of government spending and, even more importantly, a rethink of the cost of maintaining our public office holders. Most of the resources being wasted can be deployed to areas of pressing challenges both at the federal level and in the states. Our leaders must also look beyond primordial considerations and artificial differences to collectively fight poverty, ignorance and underdevelopment.

We wish all Nigerians Happy 65th Independence Anniversary.