Banki and Bula Yobe Communities: How Soldiers’ Bravery, Coordinated Offensive Restored Hope for Resettled Families 

The resilience of communities rising from the ashes of displacement met the courage of Nigerian soldiers in Banki and Bula Yobe, Borno State, when ISWAP terrorists recently attempted a brutal invasion on September 18, 2025. For the more than 10,000 families who had only recently returned home after years in camps, the attack threatened to undo fragile progress in farming, rebuilding homes, and restoring normal life. But troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), backed by the Air Component, repelled the coordinated assault, shielded women, children and the elderly from displacement once more, though at the cost of the loss of a soldier and civilian. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this sacrifice ensured that the communities were not overrun or families forced back into exile

The plains of Banki and Bula Yobe in Borno State, once scarred by displacement and fear, are today standing as symbols of resilience thanks to the courage of Nigerian Army troops under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK). On September 18, 2025, the fragile peace of these resettled communities, now home to more than 10,000 families, came under grave threat when Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists launched a brazen assault.

The insurgents, in a coordinated move, sought to destabilise the hard-earned peace, drive thousands back into displacement camps, and reclaim territory where families had only recently returned after years of turmoil. But what unfolded was a demonstration of gallantry, tactical superiority and sacrifice.

A Robust Defence that Turned the Tide

Ground troops, supported by the Air Component of OPHK, mounted a robust defence that crushed the attackers. According to military reports, the terrorists suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment and were forced to flee in disarray. The soldiers stood firm, denying the insurgents even the slightest ground even at the cost of the life of a soldier and a civilian.

In Banki, troops reinforced by additional formations drew a protective cordon around vulnerable civilians, women, children, and the elderly inclusive, who would have been the prime victims of the attack. Their presence shielded communities that have endured years of hardship and displacement, ensuring that families could sleep under military protection rather than in terror.

In nearby Bula Yobe, soldiers displayed remarkable tactical discipline and courage, foiling repeated enemy attempts to breach security. The troops’ resilience was especially significant for farmers who had only recently returned to till their land and rebuild their livelihoods. Their heroic actions ensured that not a single community was overrun and that families remained safe.

Praise for Gallant Troops

During an operational visit to Banki on September 19, the acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, commended the troops for their extraordinary sacrifice. He confirmed that the terrorists had been dealt a decisive blow in the joint air and ground counteroffensive.

Brigadier General Unachukwu assured residents, humanitarian agencies, and other stakeholders providing services in the area that the Nigerian Army remains unwavering in its commitment to protect the people and their means of survival. His words were a reassurance to families who had risked everything to return home, as well as to humanitarian workers supporting their recovery.

The Price of Victory

The success, however, came at a cost. The Nigerian Army noted the loss of one gallant soldier who paid the supreme price and those injured in defence of thousands of families. “The sacrifice of the troops and that of many others before them stands as a testament to the Army’s resolve to guarantee peace, dignity and safety for every Nigerian returning home after years of displacement,” a military statement noted.

The Army further emphasised its determination to sustain ongoing operations. “Under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General OO Oluyede, we remain unwavering resolute to safeguarding lives and property while discharging our constitutional mandate within a joint and multi-agency operational framework.”

Heavy Losses for Insurgents as Air Power Tilts the Balance

While the defence of Banki and Bula Yobe protected more than 10,000 households, the Nigerian military also unleashed devastating counterattacks that left ISWAP severely crippled. Reports confirmed that troops called in air support after coming under heavy fire around 10:15 pm on the day of the attack. The assault targeted the Bula Yobe forward operating base, 152 Battalion, and the Divisional Police Headquarters in Banki.

The Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI was swiftly activated. Guided by intelligence and surveillance, two A-29 Super Tucano aircraft carried out multiple and successive interdiction strikes on the fleeing insurgents as they retreated northwards from Banki.

These precision strikes successfully engaged insurgents both on the move and regrouping at two assembly points where logistics were being coordinated. According to military accounts, the strikes neutralised more than 25 terrorists at the assembly areas and others fleeing the battlefield, bringing the total figure to 32.

The precision of the air operations was instrumental in turning back what could have been a devastating invasion. By hitting both retreating fighters and regrouping cells, the strikes disrupted ISWAP’s plans for further attacks and cut off their supply chains.

A Community Mourns

Despite the successful defence, tragedy touched Banki when a soldier and a nine-year-old boy were killed during the confrontation. The minor’s death underscored the continued vulnerability of civilians caught in the crossfire of insurgency.

The remains of the fallen soldier was evacuated to the Headquarters of Operation HADIN KAI in Maiduguri, while the body of the slain boy was released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites. For residents of Banki, the grief of losing a child was a painful reminder of the fragile line between safety and tragedy in conflict-torn communities.

Reinforcements and Reassurance

In the wake of the attacks, military authorities confirmed that additional reinforcements have been deployed to stabilise Banki and its surroundings. These measures aim to strengthen security and reassure residents that their safety remains the Army’s top priority.

Stressing on the resilience and determination of the Nigerian Army to sustain ongoing operations, especially under the current leadership, the army authorities also reiterated its resolve to guarantee peace and dignity for communities rising from the ashes of war.

Gratitude to the Fallen

For many Nigerians, the events in Banki and Bula Yobe highlight both the immense risks faced by soldiers on the frontlines and the resilience of communities striving to rebuild. “Nigerians owe the injured gallant troops and fallen heroes a debt of gratitude for keeping hope alive in communities rising from the ashes of war,” the Army stated.

Their sacrifices have secured not just land or territory but also the dignity of families who now dare to farm again, send children to school, and live in homes rebuilt from ruins. For the people of Banki and Bula Yobe, the recent victory symbolises more than a military success, it represents the defence of life, livelihood, and hope.

While ISWAP has been dealt a blow, security experts caution that the insurgency is far from over. The ability of militants to launch coordinated attacks, even after years of military pressure, underlines the persistent threat. Yet, the events of September 2025 also highlight how joint operations, intelligence-driven air power, and ground troops’ resilience can shift the balance in favour of communities.

For residents of Borno State, the defence of Banki and Bula Yobe sends a powerful message: they are not alone in their struggle to reclaim normal life from the grip of terror. The courage of Nigerian troops stands as a shield against fear, enabling families to look to the future with hope.

As the sun sets over the fields of Banki, farmers have returned to their crops and even children play in courtyards. Life, though fragile, continues under the protection of soldiers who have pledged to stand guard. And though the scars of war remain, so too does the determination to rise, rebuild, and resist and this rings true for all affected communities.