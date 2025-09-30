Osinbajo, Babalakin, Rewane to Speak at AELEX 2025 Annual Lecture

The AELEX Annual Lecture Series is set to hold the 19th Edition of the intellectual forum, scheduled for October 14, 2025, with the theme “Rule of Law and Economic Development: The Nigerian Experience”. The announcement was made last Friday at a press conference in Lagos, where the conveners described the lecture as both “timely and necessary”, given the country’s economic realities.

Speaking at the briefing, the Managing Partner of AELEX Law Firm, Adedapo Tunde- Olowu, SAN, noted that the rule of law remains central to Nigeria’s quest for sustainable development. “The rule of law is not just a legal principle; it is the foundation upon which economies are built”, he said. “We want to use this lecture to demonstrate how a predictable and just legal system can drive investment, innovation, and growth in our country”.

He stressed that the choice of theme reflects increasing recognition of the link between governance, legal frameworks, and economic performance. “When contracts are enforced, when investors are assured of impartial dispute resolution, and when citizens trust the judicial process, the economy thrives”, another Committee member explained.

Since its inception nearly two decades ago, the Aelex Annual Lecture has served as a forum for rigorous debate on law, governance, and public policy. Past editions have featured eminent leaders of thought and scholars, from across the world including Judge Mervyn King SC, Prof Patrick Lumumba, MrJohn Githongo, Prof Frederic Jenny, and Hon. Dr Kwabena Donkor, with discussions shaping both public discourse and institutional reforms. This year’s lecture will continue in that tradition by spotlighting the role of legal reforms, in unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential.

“Our 19th annual lecture will provide practical recommendations, on how strengthening the rule of law can directly improve economic outcomes. He further added: “This year’s Keynote Lecture will be delivered by His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and also feature a panel session to discuss the theme of the lecture, to be led by distinguished discussants which include Dr Chinyere Almona, Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Wale Babalakin, OFR, SAN, Chairman Bi-Courtney Group of Companies, Mr Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company Ltd, and Dr Ruben Abati, a distinguished Journalist and Public Affairs Analyst.