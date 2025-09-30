New Legal Year, CJN Warns: “Technology Must Serve Justice, Not Rule It”

Stories by Steve Aya

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, has cautioned that technology must remain a servant of justice and not become its master, warning that breaches of data and misuse of digital court systems pose serious risks to judicial integrity. She gave the charge on Tuesday at the Lagos State 2025/2026 New Legal Year Summit, which focused on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity on justice delivery.

“Technology is no longer an option; it is an imperative. But, breaches of data and misuse of court systems threaten the integrity of justice. Technology must serve justice, not rule it”, Justice Kekere-Ekun declared, urging Judges and Lawyers to uphold fairness and accountability as the courts adapt to digital transformation.

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the State’s Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro, SAN, echoed the warning, noting that irresponsible use of innovation could undermine trust in the justice system. “If malicious actors infiltrate judicial platforms or tamper with electronic evidence, the sanctity of justice is endangered”, he said, pledging government investment in infrastructure, training, and digitalisation to prepare Judges and Lawyers for the demands of a tech-driven era.

Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, lamented that States are unable to legislate on cybersecurity because it is reserved for the Federal Government. He described this as a major weakness in protectingxq residents from cybercrime, and called for reforms to empower State legislatures in that area.

Digital Rights Advocate, Olumide Babalola, who delivered the Keynote Address, gave a practical warning, recounting how fraudsters once hijacked his e-filing credentials to lodge bogus cases in his name. Calling it a “clear and present danger”, he urged Nigerian courts to learn from global examples where AI has been integrated responsibly, including the UK, South Africa, and China.

Earlier, Lagos State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, acknowledged AI’s inevitability, describing it as “all-pervading globally”. He stressed that while AI could enhance efficiency, it also carried the risk of being weaponised for fraud and manipulation. “We must prepare ourselves to be on guard against its dangers while harnessing its benefits”, Alogba said.