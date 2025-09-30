  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

NBC Spurs Recycling Awareness in Apapa on World Clean-Up Day

Business | 44 seconds ago

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has once again demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and community partnership with an environmental awareness walk in Apapa, Lagos, to mark World Clean-Up Day.

The initiative brought together an energetic team of volunteers, including employees drawn from the company’s Ikeja Plant, Head Office at Iddo House, and its state-of-the-art recycling plant in Apapa.

The Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, NBC, Soromidayo George, emphasised that the awareness walk was part of a wider Waste-to-Wealth drive.

“What we are doing here goes beyond picking plastics; it is about creating awareness and changing mindsets. Recycling is not just good for the environment; it provides economic opportunities. Our employees who volunteered today are sustainability champions, and together with the community, we are building a cleaner and greener Apapa,” she said.

Community voices also highlighted the impact of the collaboration. Youth Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Apapa Chapter, Samuel Idoko, noted that NBC’s initiative complements ongoing youth-led recycling efforts.

Similarly, Chairman of the Azare Community Development Association, Jide Santos, commended NBC’s sustained presence in Apapa and its role in encouraging environmental consciousness across the community.

