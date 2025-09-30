Law Firms Launch Masterclass on ADR and Emotional Intelligence for Young Lawyers

In a significant move to reshape modern legal practice, a triumvirate of professional services firms on Monday, officially launched a pioneering masterclass designed to equip the next generation of Lawyers with critical skills in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Emotional Intelligence (EI).

The joint initiative, unveiled at a press conference, brings together the expertise of Perchstone & Graey LP, a commercial law firm, Business Law Academy, a legal education provider, and the Fotefa Mediation Academy, a specialist in negotiation and mediation training. The programme titled “Masterclass in Alternative Dispute Resolution and Emotional Intelligence for Young Lawyers”, aims to bridge the gap between theoretical legal knowledge and the nuanced human skills required for success in today’s complex dispute resolution landscape.

Speaking at the event, Dr Tolu Aderemi, Senior Partner from Perchstone & Graey LP emphasised the strategic necessity of the programme. “The law is not merely about statutes and litigation; it is increasingly about foresight, negotiation, and achieving sustainable outcomes for clients”, he stated. Further adding that, “This masterclass is our commitment to fostering a more holistic, efficient, and client-centred approach to legal practice from the very start of a Lawyer’s career”.

The Masterclass curriculum is reported to be intensely practical, moving beyond traditional lecture formats. It will immerse participants in simulated mediation and negotiation scenarios, leveraging the Fotefa Mediation Academy’s proven methodologies. The Emotional Intelligence component is strategically integrated to help young Lawyers enhance client rapport, manage high-stakes emotions in the boardroom, and improve their own resilience and professional judgement.

Fola Akintunde, a Partner from the Business Law Academy highlighted the evolving demands of the global business environment. “Clients now seek advisers who are not just legal experts, but also strategic partners who can navigate interpersonal dynamics and engineer win-win solutions”, they explained. “Proficiency in ADR and EI is no longer a ‘soft skill’ – it is a fundamental competency that defines the leading legal minds of tomorrow”.

Also Speaking at the event, Mr Kayode Fabunmi , a Partner at Fotefa Mediation Academy stated the need for the master class as Mediation and ADR is the way, because it leads to quick delivery of justice, and presents a win-win situation to all parties. He also explained that ADR boosts the Lawyers revenue, and not the other way round.

The masterclass is for one year and it’s Free, but interested Applicants most apply and state why they love ADR, while members of the Faculty are exact in arbitration, mediation and dispute resolution.

The launch has been met with enthusiasm from the legal community, with several senior advocates endorsing the initiative as a timely and essential development.

The programme is expected to not only enhance the capabilities of individual Lawyers, but also to contribute to the broader goal of reducing the burden on overcrowded courts by promoting amicable settlement mechanisms.

Applications for the inaugural session of the Masterclass, are now open. The collaborating firms have announced that the programme will be highly selective, aiming to cultivate a cohort of young Lawyers poised to become leaders in the new era of legal practice. This initiative marks a definitive step towards a more sophisticated, empathetic, and effective future for the Nigerian legal profession. Classes will be online, and are expected to commence on the 3rd of October, 2025.