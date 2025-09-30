ARISE News Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, 29, Dies in Abuja Robbery

•Mbah, Sani, Idris, others mourn

Wale Igbintade





The management and staff of ARISE News Television have announced the tragic death of a news anchor, reporter, and producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who died during an armed robbery at her Katampe residence in Abuja in the early hours of yesterday, September 29, 2025. She was 29.

In an official condolence letter by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on behalf of ARISE News management, the station described Maduagwu as “a cherished member of the ARISE News family and a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.”

ARISE News management stated: “Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer, a professional and supportive colleague, and a friend to many. We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Sommie’s voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits.”

The management stressed that her passing was a devastating loss to the entire ARISE News team and expressed confidence that justice would be served.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep grief over the death of Maduagwu, describing it as a heavy loss to both her medium and the entire Nigerian media industry.

The governor, who condemned the incident on Monday, condoled with her immediate family, Arise News and the nation’s media industry as a whole, urging security agencies to do everything within their powers to bring the culprits to book.

According to the Enugu State governor: “I received with shock and a deep sense of loss the news of Somtochukwu’s tragic death. This is highly condemnable. It is reprehensible and cowardly. At 29, she had already established herself in the nation’s media space. She was a consummate professional and lit millions of screens with her superb delivery.

“Indeed, a shining light has been extinguished too soon, a budding superstar has been cut down, and I call on the security agencies to do everything within their powers to track down her killers and bring them to book,” he stated.

He condoled with Somtochukwu’s immediate family, the Arise News family, and the Nigerian media industry, and also prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.

Also, in a letter to the Chairman THISDAY/ARISE Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the Kaqduna State Governor, wrote: “It is with a heavy heart, profound sorrow, and deep sense of loss that I received the heartbreaking news of the tragic and untimely death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, fondly called Sommie, a gifted news anchor, lawyer, and rising light of Nigeria’s media landscape.

“Sommie’s brutal murder during an armed robbery at her home in Katampe, Abuja, is not only a grievous blow to her family, friends and colleagues at ARISE News and THISDAY Group, but also a national tragedy. A promising life, brimming with purpose, passion, and brilliance, was snatched away in an act of cowardice and unprovoked violence.

“At just 29, Sommie had already distinguished herself as a consummate professional: intelligent, poised, warm, and articulate. Whether reporting the headlines or engaging viewers on critical issues, her presence was magnetic. She had a rare ability to connect with Nigerians across class, region and creed; a true daughter of the soil whose voice resonated in living rooms, hearts, and minds across the country.

“Sommie was more than a journalist. She was a trained lawyer, a vibrant soul, a sister, a daughter, a friend. Her commitment to truth, justice and humanity shone through every story she told, every word she spoke. Her tragic demise leaves a void that words cannot fill.

“To Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ARISE News and THISDAY Group, and the entire management and staff, I extend my deepest condolences. May you find strength in knowing that Sommie’s legacy of excellence and integrity endures.

“To her grieving parents, siblings, and loved ones, no parent should bury their child. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May you be comforted by her beautiful memories and the indelible mark she left on all who knew her.

“As a nation, we must rise in one voice to demand justice. Her killers must not escape accountability. Nigeria cannot continue to bury its best and brightest. Goodnight, dear Sommie. You were light. You were ours. And now, you are forever.”

On his part, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the killing of Maduagwu, as regrettable and a grievous loss not only to her immediate family and the Arise News group, but to the Nigerian media fraternity and indeed the nation.

In a letter of condolence he signed and addressed to the Chairman of the Arise News channel, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, Idris, stated, “I write to convey our deepest condolences to you and the entire ARISE News family on the shocking and untimely death of your esteemed anchor, Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who by every account was a vibrant and a dedicated news anchor, consummate lawyer, and a model of professionalism whose work resonated with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.”

Idris, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Rabiu Ibrahim said he was saddened by the “heinous incident that cut down a promising young journalist in her prime,” adding that “Ms Somtochukwu’s tragic death is a grievous loss not only to the ARISE News family but to the Nigerian media fraternity, and indeed the nation.

“The federal government condemns in the strongest terms the circumstances surrounding her death. We share your demand for justice and assure you that the security agencies are fully abreast of the matter. A thorough and swift investigation is already underway to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for this despicable act.”

Idris further extended his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, siblings, colleagues, and all who knew and loved the late news anchor, and prayed that God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Nevertheless, the Nigeria Police have reportedly launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.