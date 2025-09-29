Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: 25 LGA Winners Emerge after Dramatic Finals

The 2025 edition of the Delta State Principals’ Cup Football Competition sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc will enter zonal level tomorrow, September 30 after winners emerged from the 25 Local Government areas of the state.

A total of 25 schools that won the zonal tickets from the LG preliminary matches gave football lovers in the state interesting show with plenty of goals in the final matches.

In the final of the Sapele LGA, Okotie -Eboh G/S defeated Okpe Government School 5-1 in a six-goal thriller just as Urhobo College beat Alegbo College 3-0 to emerge the champions of Uvwie LG.

Also, in the final of Ughelli South, Otokutu Government School defeated Ovwor M/s/s 4-0. Another high margin victory was recorded in the final at the Ndokwa-East L.G.A, Aboh as Ashaka M/S/S, Ashaka whipped Oduga S/S Ushie 8-0 in a one sided encounter.

The final of Patani LGA saw a keen contest in which Oproza G/S, Patani bowed 3-2 to Uduophori Secondary Commercial School after penalty shootout.

For the Isoko North LGA, Alaka Grammar School Ozoro walloped Iyede Secondary Commercial School 5-0 to clinch the sole ticket while a keen contest was experienced in another five-goal thriller decided in the final of the Ethiope East LGA in which Abraka G/S defeated Ojeta Secondary School 3-2 in a tight encounter.

According to the CEO of Hideaplus, organisers of the developmental football competition, Tony Pemu, the ongoing edition has been intense with a high prospects of a spectacular final stage games.

“The young lads are fired up with hunger for success written all over them. We are going to witness amazing contest in final stages,” Pemu said.

After the zonal contest, eight quarterfinalists will emerge to compete for honours on October 7 while the semifinals are billed for October 9.

The final match will take place on October 16th at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.