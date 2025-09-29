  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

Sportsville Congratulates Uyi Akpata  on  His Re-election as NCF President

The Management of Sportsville Communication has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Uyi Akpata on his reelection as President of the Nigerian Cricket Federation (NCF). 

Sportsville, in a statement signed by its Chairman/CEO, Hon Frank Ilaboya, describes  Akpata’s reelection as well deserved and a victory for cricket in the country. 

“The news of Dr Akpata’s reelection as the NCF President didn’t come to us as a surprise because over the past four years, Dr Akpata’s has taken the game of Cricket to global height with his foresight and innovative management ideas.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership, and this Akpata has shown since he was first elected in 2021.

“Under his watch, the country’s Cricket has recorded significant achievements like the heavy investment in infrastructure and high-performance centres, national grassroots development programmes, as well as the introduction of professional contracts for Nigerian players,” Hon Ilaboya added.

Dr Akpata’s high flying performance as the Cricket boss earned him the Sportsville Sports Personality of the Year Award, held in April this year in Lagos,

an award many Nigerians celebrated as a most fitting one.

The election on September 20, 2025 was decided by 37 delegates with 12 other board members elected to steer the affairs of the game for the next four years.

