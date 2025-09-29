RULAAC Petitions IG Over Killing of Police Inspector

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has petitioned the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the tragic killing of Police Inspector Shedrack Amechi by another state agent in Ebonyi State.

The civil society organisation also demanded a prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Inspector Amechi’s death, including the role played by the state agent responsible for the crime and his superiors.

The petition further called for accountability by bringing all those responsible—whether directly or through command responsibility—to justice, in order to deter future inter-agency conflicts and impunity.

Inspector Amechi was allegedly shot and killed on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, at Amaeze, Ishiagu, in Ivo Local Government Area, while on duty to arrest a suspect reportedly shielded by other state operatives.

Meanwhile, the petition, which was addressed to the IG and signed by RULAAC’s Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, revealed that the team of state operatives—allegedly acting on instructions from a superior officer—obstructed the arrest.

“In the confrontation that followed, one operative discharged his rifle, fatally wounding Inspector Amechi,” the executive director revealed.

Condemning the avoidable inter-agency hostility and misuse of firearms, Nwanguma warned that such incidents not only erode public confidence in law enforcement, but also pose a direct threat to national security.

The petition also demanded adequate redress and compensation for the Amechi family, recognising the hardship caused by the loss of their breadwinner.

Other demands include: “Offer institutional assurance to serving police officers that their families will not be abandoned if they lose their lives in the line of duty. This assurance is essential for sustaining morale and dedication within the police force.”

While noting steps such as the conduct of an autopsy and meetings between the police, the relevant security agency, and the family, RULAAC emphasised that these must be followed by concrete actions that establish the truth, ensure accountability, and secure justice.

Expressing trust in the IG’s leadership to ensure that justice is done—and is seen to be done—in this matter, Nwanguma stated that RULAAC, in line with its mandate to promote accountability and the rule of law in Nigeria, will continue to follow up on this case and expects regular updates from the Force Headquarters on the progress of the investigation.