Refugees Commission Empowers Female IDPs in Soilless Farming Under the EYiA Programme

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), has facilitated the successful training of female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in innovative soilless farming techniques through the Enterprise of Youth in Agriculture (EYiA) Programme.

Participants have received both practical and theoretical knowledge in modern agricultural practices, greenhouse construction, nursery management, food safety, agronomy, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and gender empowerment.

In a statement signed by the Southwest Zonal Coordinator of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI, Alex Oturu, it stated that females in the IDPs were given special consideration as they form a majority of the soft targets in the camp who are in need of self-reliance and mobilisation.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Commissioner, Dr. Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, Oturu said in addition, they were provided with supplementary livelihood skills such as knitting, braiding, and creative digital skills to broaden their resilience and income-generating capacity.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that displaced populations are not only protected but are also empowered to rebuild their lives with dignity and independence.

“By equipping displaced women with these skills, the NCFRMI continues to prioritise programmes that enhance resilience, reduce dependency, and promote sustainable livelihoods for IDPs.”