Qatar Confirmed as FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025™ Final Phase Host 

Qatar will host the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025™

FIFA Derby of the Americas and FIFA Challenger Cup games will take place to decide Paris Saint-Germain’s opponents in the 17 December final

FIFA World Cup 2022™ hosts will also organise the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ and FIFA Arab Cup™ later this year

Qatar has been confirmed as the host of the final three matches (M3 to M5) of this year’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup™, the elite annual global club competition which gives the champions of all six confederations the chance to compete on the world stage.

The final phase, comprising three games, will take place in Qatar in December, marking the culmination of the tournament.

Match 3, officially named the FIFA Derby of the Americas, is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 December. This clash will feature Mexican club Cruz Azul, winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2025, and the eventual CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 champions, who are due to be confirmed on 29 November 2025.

The winners of the Derby of the Americas will then face Egyptian side Pyramids in Match 4 to compete for the FIFA Challenger Cup on Saturday, 13 December 2025.

Pyramids, the CAF champions, have already secured their place in Match 4 by defeating New Zealand’s Auckland City (OFC champions) and Al Ahli (AFC champions) en route to lifting the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup in Jeddah on 23 September.

The competition will conclude with Match 5, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, with the FIFA Challenger Cup victors facing Paris Saint-Germain, winners of the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League, in a battle for the ultimate annual club accolade.

This exciting period highlights Qatar’s continued role as a major host nation, as the country is also staging the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ and the FIFA Arab Cup™ in November and December, utilising the facilities, stadiums and infrastructure built for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Last year’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup saw the introduction of the updated tournament format, with Real Madrid emerging victorious by defeating Pachuca in front of almost 70,000 fans at Qatar’s iconic Lusail Stadium in December 2024.

Matches 3 and 4 will take place at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, with the venue for Match 5 to be announced in due course.