  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

NELFUND Closes 2024/2025 Application Portal, Sets Dates for New Session

Nigeria | 59 minutes ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that its application portal for the 2024/2025 academic session will officially close Tuesday, September 30. 

The closure will allow the Fund to conclude pending applications and continue upkeep payments until November 2025.

The Director, Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, in a statement on Monday, explained that the portal for the 2025/2026 session will open in the second week of October 2025 and remain active until January 2026. 

“Institutions are required to update student records on the Student Verification System (SVS) to enable access, while any unverified 2024/2025 applications will be automatically cancelled after October 8, 2025.

She noted that some unapproved or unpaid applications were due to schools’ failure to complete mandatory verification,  warning that institutions that remain non-compliant would have their names published.

The Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, said the timelines were introduced to ensure clarity for students, parents and institutions.

He reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to removing financial barriers to higher education.

The CEO advised to reapply promptly for the 2025/2026 session to continue accessing interest-free loans and upkeep allowances.

“Announcing the closure of the current portal is a necessary step to prepare for the next cycle. NELFUND remains committed to removing financial barriers for students and to working closely with institutions to ensure that no eligible student is left behind. These timelines provide clarity for students, parents and institutions to plan ahead. We urge all institutions to promptly update their students’ records on the Student Verification System (SVS), as this step is critical to enabling students’ access to the Fund,” Sawyerr stated.

