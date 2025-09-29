NDLEA, Police Arrest 57 Suspects in Kano Drug Raid, Recover Locally Made Weapons

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in collaboration with the Kano Police Command, has apprehended 57 suspects for drug-related offenses and recovered locally made weapons in various locations across the state.

The Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics, Public Relations Officer Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari said on Sunday, a 3‑day joint operation was conducted between 24, 25 and 27 September 2025 resulting in the arrest of 57 suspects for various drug‑related offences.

He said the raid was spearheaded by the Kano State Joint Taskforce for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation, under the leadership of Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and Police.

According to him, the coordinated raids covered multiple locations across Kano State, including Kofar Ruwa, Tashar Rami, Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna, Mil Tara, Zage, Dorayi Karshen Waya, Dawanau and the notorious Filin Idi.

He noted that operatives recovered assorted illicit substances and several locally made weapons. “Preliminary searches and seizures were carried out, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata the chairman of the committee said, “Our resolve to eradicate drug abuse and associated thuggery in Kano remains unshakeable. We will continue to work tirelessly to create a safer, healthier community for all.”

He commended the officers and men of the NDLEA and the Nigerian Police Force for their dedication during the operation and reiterated the importance of continued collaboration with the Kano State Government and all stakeholders.

Kofar Mata urged community leaders, parents, civil society organizations and members of the public to join hands with security agencies in this effort.