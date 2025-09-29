Mixed Fortunes for Nigerian Teams in CAF Competitions 

*Kwara Utd, Abia Warriors kicked out, Rivers Utd, Remo Star progress

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As it has become the norm in the last decade for Nigerian club sides in continental campaigns, both Kwara United and Abia Warriors crashed out of the CAF Confederation cup campaigns in the first hurdles last night.

Only the Rivers United and Remo Stars have kept their places in the second round of the CAF Champions League.

Yesterday in Abeokuta, Kwara United that raised the hopes of their fans with a narrow 3-4 loss away in the first leg against Asante Kosoko, lost 0-1 in their return leg home fixture at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

The slim victory handed the Ghanaian visitors a 5–3 aggregate triumph, sealing their progression to the next round of the continental competition against Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca.

After losing a pulsating first leg 4–3 in Accra last weekend, Kwara United were banking on their three away goals to overturn the deficit.

However, Asante Kotoko displayed greater composure and tactical discipline in Abeokuta, frustrating the hosts for much of the contest.

The decisive moment came midway through the second half when the Ghanaians capitalised on a defensive lapse to grab the only goal of the game

In Bamako, Nigeria’s other entry in the Confederation Cup, Abia Warriors also got kicked out of the tournament after losing the clash by the odd goal. Abia Warriors had tied the first leg in Nigeria 1-1 only to go away to succumb to a 0-1 defeat to exit the competition also in the first round.

However, Rivers United brought joy to their fans, defeating visiting Aigles Du Congo 1-0 in Uyo to progress aggregate 1-0. They played a goalless game in the first leg away in Congo penultimate weekend.

Reliable centre half, Stephen Manyo, scores the winner on the stroke of half time to set up the Pride of Rivers people against Mozambique’s Black Bull in the second round.

Earlier on Friday, Remo Stars had consolidated their first leg 4-0 win with 1-0 away win victory against Comoros’ Zilimadjou to progress aggregate 5-0 into the second round of the CAF Champions League. Alex Oyowah scores the lone goal winner for Kunle Soname’s Boys in Mali.

The Nigerian topflight league champions are to play South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the second round of the tournament.

RESULTS

Premier League

Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham

Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

CAF Champions League

Rivers Utd 1-0 Ailes (Congo)

(*1-0 aggregate)

Remo Stars 1-0 Zilimadjou

(*5-0 aggregate)

CAF Confederation Cup

Kwara Utd 0-1 Kotoko (Ghana)

(*3-5 aggregate)

Djoliba (Mali) 1-0 Abia War

(*2-1 aggregate)

NPFL

Insurance 1-1 Bayelsa

Plateau 1-0 El-kanemi

Kun Khalifat 1-3 Barau

Wolves 1-2 Shooting

Nasarawa 2-0 Katsina

Wikki Tourists 2-2 Rangers

Ikorodu City 1-1 Enyimba

WEDNESDAY (01/10/25)

Rivers Utd v Tornadoes

THURSDAY (02/10/25)

Abia War v Remo Stars