Livestock Devt Minister: Connecting Grazing Reserve to Abattoir Will Preserve Environment, Prevent Conflict

Bennett Oghifo

The Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhtar Idi Maiha has said that for the livestock sector to achieve its full economic promise, production must connect seamlessly to processing, markets and consumers.

Maiha stated this at the launch of ABIS Livestock Academy and “National Livestock Transformation Dialogue” in Abuja, recently.

ABIS Group is a Nigerian integrated agro-allied conglomerate revolutionising the livestock value chain.

The minister said: “In essence, the grazing reserve and the abattoir are two ends of the same vision. At one end, we are ensuring that animals are raised sustainably, in a way that preserves the environment, prevents conflict and enhances productivity.

“At the other, we are guaranteeing that the meat and by-products from those animals are processed under hygienic, world-class conditions that meet international standards.

“Between these two ends lies the promise of a value chain that creates jobs, empowers youth and women, drives industrial growth, and secures Nigeria’s place in the global livestock market.”

The minister commended ABIS Group for its foresight and commitment by inaugurating an academy that will serve as a Centre for technical knowledge transfer and for organising a dialogue for the transformation of the livestock sector.

“This is a demonstration of leadership and vision,” he declared, adding that, “In every great transformation story, there are institutions that light the way, and I am confident that ABIS is providing such leadership for our livestock industry.”

The minister said the ABIS initiative was invaluable, explaining, “By investing in the modernisation of abattoirs, cold storage systems and structured meat distribution, ABIS is providing the critical link that transforms raw livestock production into high-quality products that are safe, branded and competitive both locally and globally.

“Nigeria cannot remain a nation that sells live animals while others capture the wealth in processing.”

In his keynote address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NIRSAL, Sa’ad Hamidu, noted the potentials in the livestock sector was immense but yet to be fully tapped.

He rolled out statistics of the support that NIRSAL has provided and continues to provide to key players in the livestock sector including ABIS Group.

“Since inception, we have facilitated over N270 billion in loans and investments to players in the agriculture value chain, including the ABIS’ 2,000 per day livestock processing facility and other livestock production activities,” he revealed.

The NIRSAL boss said the launch of the ABIS Livestock Academy is very significant. “By equipping our farmers, herders, and value chain actors with technical know-how, practical tools, and an innovation mindset, the ABIS Academy can transform human potential into measurable productivity.”

He therefore sought the support of all stakeholders for the ABIS Group initiative. His words: “Everyone seated here today, whether from government, finance, industry, or development, has a role to play.

“Supporting initiatives like the ABIS Academy is a smart investment in Nigeria’s future. Agriculture is the bridge between food security, job creation, and inclusive growth. If we get productivity right, we secure all three.”

In his contribution, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, reaffirmed the present administration’s commitment to the betterment of the livestock sector.

According to him: “This administration is resolute in supporting initiatives like this dialogue and the ABIS Livestock Academy, recognizing their potential to foster innovation, enhance productivity, and ensure resilience in the face of challenges.

“My presence here underscores our dedication to collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve these goals, bringing international perspectives and fostering cross-border cooperation.”

The Chairman and Chief executive of ABIS, Emmanuel Nelson Usman, explained that the ABIS Livestock Academy, is a national platform dedicated to technical training, certification, and institutional knowledge transfer in the livestock value chain.

“The Academy will equip young Nigerians, extension workers, and industry professionals with the skills required for primary production, processing, market development, research, and sustainability.” he added.