Kwara CP Warns Officers Against Unlawful Phone Searches, Profiling of Youths as Yahoo Boys

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, at the weekend warned officers of the command against extortion, harassment, unlawful phone searches, and profiling of youths as internet fraudsters.

Ojo gave the warning in Ilorin while addressing Deputy Commissioners, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders in Ilorin on the state of nation, stressing the warning was in line with the instructions of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

He cautioned that any officer found violating human rights or engaging in misconduct would face the most severe disciplinary sanctions.

He said, “Officers who interfere in purely civil cases without criminal elements, unlawfully search citizens’ phones, or maliciously label youths as Yahoo boys or internet fraudsters are committing grave offences”.

The commissioner stressed that indiscriminate phone searches on roads were strictly prohibited, except where a phone had been confirmed as an exhibit in an ongoing investigation.

He also reassured members of the public, especially students and young people, that their dignity and fundamental rights would be protected.

Ojo therefore said, “The era of intimidation and wrongful profiling is over in the state, urging youths to remain law-abiding.”

Meanwhile, the command announced that enforcement of tinted glass permits would begin on October 2, 2025.

Motorists without valid permits, or those using fake or expired ones, would be arraigned in court within 24 hours.

Police spokesperson SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement, advised motorists to carry their original permits at all times and urged the public to report any cases of extortion linked to the enforcement exercise through designated complaint channels.