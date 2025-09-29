FG Lauded  for Approving Colleges of Education to Run Degree Programmes

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Provost of Kogi State College of Education Ankpa, Dr. Fasagba Femi, has commended the federal government for expanding the scope to allow Colleges of Education run degree programmes alongside with the training of National Certificate of Education (NCE) teachers.

Fasagba gave the commendation while speaking with journalists shortly after receiving the award of excellence by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council in Lokoja at the weekend.

He explained that the importance of the Colleges of Education in educational system cannot be over emphasised, noting that the colleges have been saddled with responsibility of training the teachers .

The provost noted that although some specific Colleges of Education have been selected to pilot the federal government new directives, adding that the state governments are not leaving any stone unturned to enable them key into the new policy.

According to him, the Kogi State Government is already considering harmonisation of the two Colleges of Education in the state, College of Education Technical, Mopa and College of Education, Ankpa, to enable them key into the federal government directives.

He further stressed that the management is not resting on its oars and has taken a big leap by writing to the Kogi State House of Assembly through the member representing Ankpa I state constituency, Mr. Akus Lawal, for re-enactment of law governing colleges of education in the state.

He added that he has also briefed the state Commissioner for Education, Mr. Wemi Jone, about the need for re-enactment of a new law to accommodate degree programmes.

The provost pointed out that it is not possible for the state Colleges of Education to jump into running degree programmes without reenactment of the law establishing them with earlier mandate to run NCE programmes.

Fasagba noted that through the intervention of the state Governor, Usman Ododo, he has uplifted the institution to a greater height in the last few months.

He highlighted some his achievements as the provost of the college as ability to promote mutual relationship with the staff, eradication of cultism from the college, provision of motorised boreholes on campus, 24-hour electricity, rehabilitation of several vehicles, particularly the tankers that are used for conveying of water in Ankpa, and the establishment of best Skills Acquisition Centre where both the student and artisans can acquire more skills.