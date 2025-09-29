Enugu North LG Chairman Donates Security Patrol Vehicles to Wards

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

As part of his administration’s commitment to bolster grassroots security, the Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Dr. Ibenaku Onoh, has donated security patrol vehicles to various wards in the council.

The LG boss made the donation, yesterday, during the monthly security meeting held at the Enugu North Local Government Secretariat, GRA, Enugu.

Presenting the security vehicles to the Neighborhood Watch Patrol Squad and other security agencies, Onoh stated that it was part of his administration’s security enhancement strategy anchored on the reinforcement of local security architecture to safeguard both the lives and property of the residents.

“By empowering patrol units with reliable mobility and essential security equipment, my administration is complementing the efforts of the State Government led by Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah in the ongoing fight against crime across the state,” he said.

He explained that beyond presenting patrol vehicles, his administration is also provided additional security equipment, intensive training programs focused on discipline, professionalism, human rights, and efficiency, and enhanced inter-agency collaboration, among others.

He reminded the security operatives that their duty is to serve with integrity and humility, respect for human rights, while also maintaining close relationships with the police and allied agencies, while also assuring that his administration will donate more security operational vehicles to the remaining wards to ensure a comprehensive security coverage in the council.