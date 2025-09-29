Deteriorating Health: Pressure Mounts on South-east Govs for Kanu’s Release

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Reports that the health condition of Nnamdi Kanu has continued to worsen, and the refusal of the court to grant him permission to receive medical attention have increased the pressure on the South East Governors Forum(SEGF) to save the situation.

The general perception in the South-east has remained that the five governors of the zone have not really leveraged their collective political power to interface with the federal government to have Kanu, who is the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), released to them.

Leading the ongoing pressure on the SEGF are elders from across the five states of the South-east, who are prodding the governors to make good representation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The elderly men and women under the umbrella of Igbo Elders Forum are of the view that SEGF could persuade Tinubu to use presidential prerogative and find political solution to Kanu’s travails.

They believe that Mr. President would listen to the South-east governors if indeed the federal authorities are sincere in finding lasting solution to the security issues in the region.

The elders forum has already taken practical steps to make their demands on the South-east governors with a peaceful protest march to Government House Umuahia to express their concern to Governor Alex Otti.

Spokesperson of the forum, Chief Emeka Ezebuiro, said that they specifically want Otti to rally his brother governors in SEGF “to take our message to President Tinubu that we want him to release our son Nnamdi Kanu.”

“Many people and groups have spoken against it( Kanu’s ordeal) and called for his release but the federal government has refused,” he said, adding “Kanu is not well yet they don’t want to allow him receive medical care.”

Another member of the forum, Nze Echebiri Ndudim, said that, as Igbo elders, “we cannot keep quiet when our son is suffering. Silence would mean consent.”

However, Governor Otti has defended himself and fellow South-east governors, saying that “we’ve been engaging and consulting” with relevant authorities with a view to securing Kanu’s freedom.

According to him, the level of engagement and progress made so far was not meant for public consumption to avoid compromising the process.

He said: “But you can take it for granted that as his (Nnamdi Kanu’s) Governor, I’m in the forefront of ensuring that he comes back home.

“All the South-east governors are in tandem. So we are discussing it.”

Sundry criminal groups are known to be operating and wreaking havoc in the South-east under the guise of Biafra agitation hence the general belief that if Kanu is released it would be easy to isolate the criminal elements.