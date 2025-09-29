  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

Deteriorating Health: Pressure Mounts on South-east Govs for Kanu’s Release

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Reports that the health condition of Nnamdi Kanu has continued to worsen, and the refusal of the court to grant him permission to receive medical attention have increased the pressure on the South East Governors Forum(SEGF) to save the situation.  

The general perception in the South-east has remained that the five governors of the zone have not really leveraged their collective political  power to interface with the federal government to have Kanu, who is the Leader of the  Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), released to them. 

Leading the ongoing pressure on the SEGF are elders from across the five states of the South-east, who are prodding the governors to make good representation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 

The elderly men and women under the umbrella of Igbo Elders Forum are of the view that SEGF could persuade Tinubu to use presidential prerogative and find political solution to Kanu’s travails. 

They believe that Mr. President would listen to the South-east governors if indeed the federal authorities are sincere in finding lasting solution to the security issues in the region. 

The elders forum has already taken practical steps to make their demands on the South-east governors with a peaceful protest march to Government House Umuahia to express their concern to Governor Alex Otti. 

Spokesperson of the forum, Chief Emeka Ezebuiro, said that they specifically want Otti to rally his brother governors in SEGF “to take our message to President Tinubu that we want him to release our son Nnamdi Kanu.” 

“Many people and groups have spoken against it( Kanu’s ordeal) and called for his release but the federal government has refused,” he said, adding “Kanu is not well yet they don’t want to allow  him receive medical care.” 

Another member of the forum, Nze Echebiri Ndudim, said that, as Igbo elders, “we cannot keep quiet when our son is suffering. Silence would mean consent.” 

However, Governor Otti has defended himself and fellow South-east governors, saying that “we’ve been engaging and consulting” with relevant authorities with a view to securing Kanu’s freedom. 

According to him, the level of engagement and progress made so far was not meant for public consumption to avoid compromising the process. 

He said: “But you can take it for granted that as his (Nnamdi Kanu’s) Governor, I’m in the forefront of ensuring that he comes back home. 

“All the South-east governors are in tandem. So we are discussing it.” 

Sundry criminal groups are known to be operating and wreaking havoc in the South-east under the guise of Biafra agitation hence the general belief that if Kanu is released it would be easy to isolate the criminal elements.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.