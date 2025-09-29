Daniel Submits Proposal for Creation of Satellite Campuses for TASUED

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The senator representing Ogun East in the National Assembly and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, said he had submitted a special proposal for the creation four satellite campuses within a 30km radius of the main campus of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Ijagun, Ijebu Ode.

The senator disclosed while speaking at the Midterm Community Assessment Review Tour of the BATOGD Movement, held in Erunwon, Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The university, which was first University of Education in Nigeria, was established during Daniel’s tenure as the governor of the state.

Daniel said that the special proposal for the establishment of satellite campuses was sequel to the small size of the institution’s land mass when compared to other federal universities.

According to the senator, the main campus at Ijagun has a landmass of about 151 hectares, which he said is significantly smaller than the 10,000 hectares typically required for other federal universities.

He added the land limitation presents a unique opportunity for the people of the area.

He said: “We have therefore, submitted a special proposal for the creation of four satellite campuses within a 30km radius of the main campus.

“This initiative is strategically important, and incidentally, it holds a special significance. These proposed mini campuses are: a skill Acquisition mini-campus at Okelugbogun, Ijebu North East; conversion of GIPI (Oil Engineering Services) in Oni Waterside Local Government into a satellite campus; an Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Mini-Campus at Illishan/Odogbolu and a health sciences mini-campus at Ijebu-Ode,” Daniel said.

The senator therefore, pleaded with the Ogun State Government to provide the necessary support for acquisition of required land and other means of encouragement to make the proposal a reality.

While commending the president for the FG’s taking over of TASUED as a federal university, he said: “Taking over of TASUED by the Federal Government is a monumental achievement despite identified challenges.”

The senator called for cooperation between the state government and other stakeholders in the state to bring more developmental projects to the state for benefits of the people.

Expressing displeasure over the confrontation between the state government and him over the government over the ongoing construction of the Paddy Arikawe Road in Sagamu, Daniel said government ought to have provided support in the execution of the constituency project, rather than opposing the road construction.

He said that he only facilitated the project as a constituency project to the area and was not involved in the award of the contract and neither was he involved in its execution.

Daniel noted that his fundamental role as a senator is lawmaking, just as facilitating the location of federal projects to his constituency is also highly crucial to him.

He further explained that his role ends with facilitation of projects, stressing that the process of awarding contracts and executing the projects remains the responsibility of various federal agencies in cooperation with state agencies.

“The fundamental part of my role as your senator is lawmaking and, crucially, facilitating the location of federal projects to our constituency. However, I must clarify a critical point: my job essentially ends with the facilitation. The process of awarding contracts and executing these projects is the responsibility of various federal agencies, often in cooperation with state agencies.

“What we expect, and indeed require, from the state government is cooperation, not hostility. Petty politics must never be allowed to short-change our people,” the senator stated.

He disclosed that the Paddy Arikawe Road project was first opened up and tarred with drainages by the Ogun State Road Management Agency (OGROMA) in 2004, while serving as the state governor between 2003 and 2011.

Daniel added that “sadly, since then, no significant repairs or maintenance had been carried out until we managed to include it as a palliative measure in our limited constituency projects. The primary responsibility for that road lies with the local and state government. The plank of my message to our state government is simple: we need encouragement, not discouragement, to bring more development home.”

He informed the gathering that the event was part of his midterm community assessment review tour of Ogun East Senatorial District to assess completed constituency projects, which according to him, have touched so many lives.

“This gathering is part of our continuing effort to ensure that governance remains people-focused, transparent, and accountable. Today, we are here to deepen that tradition of assessment and renew our shared commitment to the development of Ijebu North East,” he noted.

Daniel, who reiterated his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection in 2027 remains unwavering, said that the launch of BATOGD Movement by him is a testament to the support.

“We are confident in the president’s bold and thoughtful leadership, which is steadily redirecting our nation’s economy and restoring its pride. The tough but necessary decisions, such as the removal of the fuel subsidy, are beginning to yield positive results, with more funds now available to states and local governments for development. Our duty is to ensure these benefits are felt right here in our communities,” he said.

The event also featured distribution of empowerment materials including sewing machines, motocycles, deep freezers and other items to constituents.