  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

Cazulee Partners with Liya on ‘Away’

Life & Style | 14 minutes ago

This September, Dapper Music and Entertainment’s Cazulee teamed up with Nigerian soulful singer Liya to unveil ‘Away,’ a single that cements Cazulee’s reputation as a street-rooted storyteller who transforms real-life struggles into music that resonates deeply with the average Joe.

Cazulee has steadily built a name as one of the rawest emerging voices in Nigeria’s music scene, and this shines through with the method that blends both his experiences and ambitions into the single. ‘Away’ explores the turbulence of modern relationships, love laced with betrayal, the hunger for peace, and the weight of personal battles as one navigates these paths.

Describing his creative process for making music, Cazulee detailed that “‘Away’ is more than just another single, it is therapy in melody. This song is my reality. I wanted to show how love can be sweet and complicated at the same time, but also remind people that protecting your peace is everything.”

Liya, known for her honey-tinged melodies and riffs, adds an emotional depth to balance with a feminine perspective, with her soulful vocals carrying both melody and longing. Additionally, her presence as a former Davido artist adds weight to the collaboration. Her contributions seamlessly blend with Cazulee’s gritty honesty. The result is a song that mirrors a generation’s own search for balance between love, ambition, and survival.

Distributed by Dvpper Digital, ‘Away’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.