Cazulee Partners with Liya on ‘Away’

This September, Dapper Music and Entertainment’s Cazulee teamed up with Nigerian soulful singer Liya to unveil ‘Away,’ a single that cements Cazulee’s reputation as a street-rooted storyteller who transforms real-life struggles into music that resonates deeply with the average Joe.

Cazulee has steadily built a name as one of the rawest emerging voices in Nigeria’s music scene, and this shines through with the method that blends both his experiences and ambitions into the single. ‘Away’ explores the turbulence of modern relationships, love laced with betrayal, the hunger for peace, and the weight of personal battles as one navigates these paths.

Describing his creative process for making music, Cazulee detailed that “‘Away’ is more than just another single, it is therapy in melody. This song is my reality. I wanted to show how love can be sweet and complicated at the same time, but also remind people that protecting your peace is everything.”

Liya, known for her honey-tinged melodies and riffs, adds an emotional depth to balance with a feminine perspective, with her soulful vocals carrying both melody and longing. Additionally, her presence as a former Davido artist adds weight to the collaboration. Her contributions seamlessly blend with Cazulee’s gritty honesty. The result is a song that mirrors a generation’s own search for balance between love, ambition, and survival.

Distributed by Dvpper Digital, ‘Away’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.