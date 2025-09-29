Ajanaku Siblings Sign with European Club NK Jedinstvo Bihać

Nigerian brothers Damilola and Jomiloju Ajanaku have signed with NK Jedinstvo Bihać, a club in the First League of FBiH—the second tier of professional football in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At a brief but vibrant signing ceremony held on Friday, September 27, the club’s President, Saša Smiljanić, praised the duo’s talent and highlighted Nigeria’s reputation for producing exceptional footballers.

“We decided to sign the two brothers because we recognised the immense talent coming out of Nigeria—players like Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, and more recently, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who have both won African Footballer of the Year. We hope Damilola and Jomiloju can replicate that level of excellence, not just for our club but also for the Nigerian national team,” Smiljanić said.

He also challenged the siblings to give their best in helping the club return to the Premier League, following its relegation in the 2007/2008 season.

The Ajanaku brothers expressed their gratitude to the club’s management for the opportunity and pledged to repay the trust placed in them.

“We’re excited to join this historic club, the first football club in Bihać, founded around 1920. We’re confident we can contribute to the team’s journey back to the Premier League,” said Damilola.

Jomiloju also thanked the club president and everyone who made the move possible, acknowledging the support of their family.

“This is a new chapter in our careers, and we’re grateful to our parents for allowing us to pursue our dreams. It’s a big opportunity to showcase our talents and work toward representing Nigeria and playing for top clubs in Europe. We believe joining NK Jedinstvo Bihać will open doors for us in the near future.”