Zion Prayer Movement Outreach Debunks False Claim of Attack on Evangelist Ebuka Obi

The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach has categorically denied a viral video circulating on YouTube which falsely claims that its Spiritual Director, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, was attacked by gunmen during the recent commissioning of a free hospital in Aguleri, Anambra State.

In an official statement released in Lagos by the Evangelist’s Media Adviser, Mr. Dan Aibangbe, the organization described the video as a “blatant lie” and “wicked fabrication” designed to incite fear, discourage attendance at its upcoming prayer crusade, and mislead unsuspecting viewers.

The AI-generated video, though appearing to show concern and calling for prayers for Evangelist Obi, fabricated a narrative of a dramatic attack that never occurred. “The details in the content are nothing short of wild imaginations,” the statement read. “It undermines the diligent work of security agencies who ensured a peaceful, well-attended, and incident-free commissioning ceremony.”

The commissioning of the new hospital, a free facility for the benefit of the public, was attended by government officials, dignitaries, and a massive crowd of supporters. According to the statement , there was no disturbance throughout the event. Evangelist Obi and his team peacefully departed Aguleri around 4 p.m. and arrived safely in Owerri, Imo State—well before the fictitious 8 p.m. “attack” claimed in the video.

Aibangbe suggested the fake video may have been published to generate views and revenue for the vlogger, or as a deliberate ploy by “mischief-makers” seeking to cause panic among faithful followers, particularly those traveling from abroad for the ministry’s forthcoming prayer crusade.

“The enemy traditionally adopts fear and rumours as weapons of warfare,” Aibangbe stated. “But those spreading falsehoods about the Church are already defeated and will be put to shame by the power of God.”

He also praised the current security landscape in the region, highlighting the “deliberate and conscientious efforts” of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo in fostering a safer environment.

Looking ahead to the upcoming crusade, scheduled to be held in Ngokpala, Imo State, Aibangbe assured worshippers of their safety. He described Imo as a “safe haven for worshippers and visitors alike,” adding that robust security arrangements are in place for the event, covering crowd control and personal safety for all attendees.

The ministry urged the public to verify information from credible sources, avoid spreading unverified news, and remain vigilant. The misleading video has already been reported to YouTube and is under review for possible sanctions.

The ministry also extended a warm invitation to the faithful, encouraging them to attend the upcoming prayer crusade without fear, promising a spiritually uplifting experience in a secure environment