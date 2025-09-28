Uzodimma Resolves Impasse With NJC, Appoints Acting CJ for Imo

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has appointed and sworn in Justice Ijeoma Aguguan as the state’s acting Chief Judge following the resolution of the impasse between the state government and the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Uzodimma also swore in a new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Paul Obinatu.

The governor, while speaking at the event, which took place at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House, Owerri, said: “By the recommendation and ratification from the NJC, I performed the swearing-in of Hon. Justice Ijeoma Agugua as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, and Mr. Paul Obinatu as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. Their appointments mark a new chapter in our collective journey to entrench accountability, competence, and judicial independence.”

He described the recent controversy between the state government and NJC as both unfortunate and instructive, adding that “having navigated that turbulent phase with the maturity and diligence required, we have taken decisive and lawful steps to restore the dignity of our judiciary and reinforce sacred principles of justice and due process. Their appointments mark a new chapter in our collective journey to entrench accountability, competence, and judicial independence.”

The NJC had, in June 2025, sacked Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu as the acting Chief Judge of the state, as he was number 4 in the hierarchy of judges in the state. During the same period, the NJC also dismissed nine other judges for age falsification.

Another member of the State Executive Council sworn in was Prof. Chinonye Love Moses, who will oversee the newly created Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Skill Acquisition and Social Responsibility.

Uzodimma urged government appointees and elected office holders to respect, commit, and be guided by the solemn oath to work in the greatest interest of the State and the nation, explaining that election or appointment into public offices is strictly to serve the interest of the people and not for personal gain.

“You are elected or appointed to serve, and the only way to do this and come out with result is to remain focused, respect the oath of office, and always ask yourself; does my action align with the interest of the people?, he said recalling that the challenges faced at the outset of his administration in 2020 were surmounted based on his commitment to the oath he took, to the fear of God, and heeding to his conscience to do things right, “and the determination to get Imo State right.

“Imo State, we met in 2020, even the blind in the State can attest that it is not the same today,” he noted.

“The interest of Imo State, which the law stands for, will not be cast away,” he said, pointing out that “swearing-in of the most senior judge in the state judiciary, in line with the constitutional provisions, is a step to recovery of the system.”