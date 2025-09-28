Stop Using Repressive Laws to Target Journalists, Editors Tell Govt

Sunday Ehigiator

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has asked government at all levels to desist from using repressive laws to target journalists, particularly citing the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention, etc) Act.

The guild said this in a statement issued to mark World News Day, which is celebrated annually on September 28.

In a statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild reaffirmed its commitment to editorial excellence, press freedom, and the protection of journalists’ rights.

It expressed concern about attempts to suppress press freedom in the country, warning that any move to silence the media would endanger democracy.

“We urge the government at all levels and individuals to stop using repressive laws, including the Cybercrime Act, to harass and intimidate journalists,” the guild said.

“As a body, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting high standards of editorial leadership and protecting press freedom.”

The NGE commended Nigerian journalists and their colleagues worldwide for their dedication to truth-telling despite mounting challenges.

“We salute journalists in Nigeria and worldwide who work tirelessly to bring us the truth as we recommit to our mission of promoting quality journalism and protecting the rights of journalists to operate freely,” the guild said.

“We will always stand firm to defend the rights of journalists, promote high ethical standards in our noble profession, and resist any move, in whatever means, to harass and intimidate journalists as well as impede journalism..

“We call on journalists to shun fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda, but to uphold the canons of journalism, including accuracy, fairness, objectivity, and facts.”

On access to information, the Guild urged public officials to comply fully with the Freedom of Information Act.

“We urge the government to always respect the Freedom of Information Act by freely providing journalists any requested information and, therefore, aligning itself with the United Nations Universal Day for Access to Information,” the statement added.

The Guild further urged the public to support journalists in their pursuit of truth.

“Any success in gagging the media would put in jeopardy democracy and freedom of expression,” the statement warned.

Tinubu in Lagos on Working Visit, to Meet with Key Players in Private Sector, Top Govt Officials

•To inaugurate remodelled National Theatre to mark nation’s 65th independence

•To also commission projects in Imo on Tuesday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos on a working visit to the former seat of government as Nigeria prepares for a low-key 65th Independence Anniversary.

The president moved to Lagos after attending the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in the ancient city of Ibadan in Oyo State.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu, according to a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, would meet with players in Nigeria’s private sector and senior government officials.

As part of the 65th Independence anniversary of Nigeria, the President is billed to inaugurate the remodelled National Theatre in Lagos, which has been renamed Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

Tinubu will also visit Imo State on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, to inaugurate projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.