Residents Flee Kogi Community after Persistent Attacks By Bandits

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Following persistent attacks by bandits, the residents of the Okunran community in Yagba West Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State have deserted the area for safety.

In a viral video on social media yesterday, the people of the community were seen complaining that they had left the town for their safety.

They lamented that no agency of the federal or state government has come to their rescue.

When contacted, sources from the nearby community, Egbe, confirmed that in view of the incessant attacks on the several communities in Yagba West, the people of Okunran community have deserted to a seemingly safe community for now.

It was gathered that banditry attacks have become a daily occurrence because of the proximity of Okoloke and Okunran to the areas ravaged by bandits in Kwara State.



Sources hinted that the residents of the community had organised several fasting and prayer sessions for the safety of the people and the community, but when help was not forthcoming, they decided to desert the town. It would be recalled that the paramount ruler of Okoloke, Oba James Ogunyanda, was kidnapped for three or four weeks by the suspected bandits.

The 90-year-old traditional ruler was later released in June after the payment of a ransom.

Recently, no fewer than five police officers and two members of the community’s vigilance group were killed by suspected bandits in the Egbe community.

Several attacks have also been carried out by the bandits on the communities in the neighbouring Kwara State.