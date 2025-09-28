Pitcher Showcase Lagos Celebrates African Creativity Honors Industry Trailblazers

The creative industry gathered at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, for the Pitcher Showcase Lagos, a vibrant celebration of African excellence in marketing communications.

The event featured a curated exhibition, the official presentation of the Pitcher Special Awards, and recognition of emerging talent through the Academy Awards Segment.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Nnamdi Ndu, Chairman of the Pitcher Festival, reflected on the evolution of the Pitcher Awards into one of Africa’s most respected platforms for creative excellence.

Ndu added: “Africa is not just participating in the global creative conversation, we are shaping it,” he declared, referencing the Pitcher Showcase’s presence in Cannes during the Cannes Lions Festival earlier this year.

The Awards Segment was hosted by renowned journalist and media personality Dr. Rufai Oseni, who guided guests through the celebration of top-performing agencies, networks, brands, and marketing companies.

The Special Awards, determined by the Pitcher Awards points system, were presented by Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON). Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo.

The 2025 Pitcher Special Award Winners were as follows: Media Agency of the Year: PHD Nigeria Advertising Agency of the Year: Dentsu Creative Kenya Media Network of the Year: OMD

Advertising Agency Network of the Year: Dentsu Africa Independent Network of the Year: X3M Ideas Regional Holding Company of the Year: Omnicom Media Group Africa

Brand of the Year (National): Tusker Lager Kenya Brand of the Year (Multinational): Martell

Marketing Company of the Year (National): NCBA Marketing Company of the Year (Multinational): Pernod Ricard

Ndu emphasized that these awards are not just accolades but endorsements of systems that enable creativity to thrive.

The Academy Awards Segment honored winners from the Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA), and the Young Pitcher Competition.

Presentations were made by Mr. Segun McMedal, President of Upticomm Marketing Co. Ltd. and Immediate Past Chairman of Lagos NIPR, who represented Dr. Ike Neliaku, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Participants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Benin, and Burkina Faso were celebrated for their outstanding contributions and creative promise. Also recognized were winners of the National Young Lions Competition.

Although visa challenges prevented most winners from competing in Cannes this year, all affected teams have been rebooked for the 2026 Young Lions Competition.

The day’s programme included a visual exhibition of Grand Prix and Gold-winning campaigns, academy entries, and a screening of the Pitcher Awards reel.

Attendees enjoyed networking, refreshments, and a shared sense of pride in the continent’s creative achievements.

The organizers extend sincere appreciation to Tolaram Nigeria for their generous support, providing products from their Indomie and Colgate stables for inclusion in the winners’ gift bags.

Their contribution added a thoughtful and celebratory touch to the recognition of young talent and industry excellence.

The awards segment concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Ndu on behalf of the Pitcher Festival, expressing gratitude to all partners, participants, and guests for making the day a resounding success.

Registration for the 2026 Pitcher Academies opens on October 1st, with a call to agencies and brands to partner in nurturing the next generation of African creative leaders.