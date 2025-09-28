LP Fumes over Attack on Abure at Abuja, Benin Airports 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has cried out over the alleged physical attack on him by a woman identified as Precious Oruche, popularly known as ‘Mama P,’ at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, was sponsored by “anti-democratic elements” according to the leadership of the party.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Labour Party’s spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, Abure was quietly standing in line to board a Max Air flight to Benin when ‘Mama P’ suddenly pounced on him.

Ifoh said she continued the confrontation onboard, ignoring pleas from flight attendants to calm down, and even carried it on after the flight landed in Benin.

“The attacker, ‘Madam P,’ who is also a known content creator, continued the attack throughout the duration of the flight, defying all attempts by the Max Air flight attendants to calm her.

The assault, which attracted a large number of onlookers, continued on disembarkation at the Benin Airport while she kept recording the scene,” he said.

It reportedly took the intervention of security operatives at the airport to whisk Abure to safety, while the woman was handed over to the police.

The party added that what shocked it more was a video later released by the woman, where she allegedly boasted of her connections.

“In one of her films released, the lady claimed that she has contacts with the highest police hierarchy, boasted that nothing will happen to her, and vowed that she will not stop attacking Abure or any member of the Labour Party executive because, according to her, ‘you have killed Labour Party and you are the reason why Obi is no longer in the Labour Party,’” the statement added.

The party leadership called the incident “a suicidal aggression” against Abure and insisted it was politically motivated.

“We sincerely believe that the lady-agent was on an assignment to accomplish the desires of her paymasters. “Assault and cyber-bullying are severe crimes under our laws, and we think that the Police must fish out her sponsors and cohorts, and bring them to book,” Ifoh said.

The Labour Party urged its members not to retaliate but to remain calm while awaiting the outcome of police investigations.

“We are calling on members of the Labour Party to be calm, even in the face of this unwarranted provocation, and wait for the outcome of the investigation into the unprovoked attack against the leadership of the party,” the statement added.