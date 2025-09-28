Jerry Gana: Nigeria’s Challenges Will Persist Unless Leadership Quality Improves at all Levels

John Shiklam in Kaduna



Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has said that Nigeria’s challenges will persist unless leadership quality improves at all levels.

Gana spoke with journalists yesterday shortly after the 2025 Reunion of the Northern States Christian Elders’ Forum (NOSCEF) in Kaduna.

The event, themed “Leading from the Front: The Role of Christian Elders,” was organised by the Kaduna State Chapter of NOSCEF.

He said Nigeria can overcome its challenges if men and women of character, integrity, and competence emerge to lead the nation.

The former minister called for deliberate efforts to raise and support quality leadership ahead of the 2027 general election.

Gana, who chaired the event, warned that unless Nigerians insisted on credible leadership, the country would remain stuck in “maladministration”.

He insisted that Nigeria’s future depends on electing men and women of character, competence, and integrity.

According to him, “leaders don’t just emerge; they are deliberately raised.

“Those of us who are elders in the churches and other areas of responsibility must take time to look at people who are endowed with the qualities and characteristics of being good leaders.

“We must train them and prepare them to give good leadership.”

He noted that deliberate mentorship is key to raising quality leaders who could provide purposeful direction for the country at all levels of government.

He said, “Nowhere in the world do leaders emerge by accident. They are trained deliberately.

“That is why I want to appeal to churches, elders, and political leaders to pay serious attention to raising high-quality leaders.

“Nothing happens without leadership. If we want Nigeria to move forward, we must be intentional about this,” he added.

He said leadership recruitment in Nigeria often failed because political parties neglected merit in favour of vested interests.

He stressed that political parties must prioritise competence, character, and integrity in selecting candidates for elective positions.

Gana, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said his party would insist that all its candidates for the 2027 elections must be men and women of integrity and honour.

“In the party I belong to, the People’s Democratic Party, I do my very best to ensure that only excellent candidates are allowed to emerge as leaders.

“We are going to insist that all our candidates for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and the presidency must be men and women of character, integrity, honour, and wisdom. Nigerians deserve the best,” he said.