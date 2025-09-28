Izala Leader Commends DSS Director General for Promoting Peace in Kano

The National Leader of the Izala (Ahlus-Sunnah) movement, Sheikh Bala Lau, has commended the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, for his critical role in de-escalating tensions in Kano State.

Speaking during a preaching session in Ibadan, Sheikh Lau praised the DSS boss timely intervention in the case involving Islamic preacher Mallam Abubakar Lawal, popularly known as “Triump.” He said the situation, which had the potential to result in a court trial, was instead redirected towards peaceful resolution following Mr. Ajayi’s directive for the Kano State Command to mediate between conflicting Islamic groups.

According to the cleric, this approach created an opportunity for dialogue and reconciliation, preventing further escalation of the crisis.

Sheikh Lau also urged the Kano State Shura Counci, tasked with investigating the matter, to ensure a fair and impartial process. He emphasized that justice remains the foundation for lasting peace, both in Kano and across the country.

In his message, Sheikh Lau expressed appreciation to the people of Ibadan and members of the Ahlus-Sunnah movement for upholding the values of Islam. He also encouraged religious leaders and followers to exercise tolerance and wisdom in their preaching.

“Be tolerant and always apply wisdom in your preaching. May Allah continue to guide us all,” he said.