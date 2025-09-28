Ifada Wins Marketing Edge Outstanding Marketing Amazon of the Year

Marketing Director at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Maureen Ifada was crowned Edge Outstanding Marketing Amazon of the Year.

The prestigious event, organized by Marketing Edge Magazine, took place on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Balmoral Event Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Maureen, who has enjoyed a stellar career spanning over two decades in Marketing and Sales added the honour to an already impressive list of recent milestones, including her emergence as Marketing Director of the Year at the 2025 Brand Handlers Awards and her appointment as a judge at the upcoming International Content Marketers Award 2025.

Speaking after receiving the award, a visibly elated Ifada said: “This recognition is humbling for me. It is a reflection of years of dedication, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. I am grateful to Marketing Edge for this honour, and I dedicate it to every woman in marketing who continues to break boundaries and inspire change.”

Publisher and CEO of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi explained why Maureen stood out for the award stating that“Maureen Ifada embodies everything this award represents. From her groundbreaking work in repositioning Three Crowns Milk with the ‘Healthy Mums, Happy Families’ campaign to sustaining Peak’s leadership as Nigeria’s number one dairy brand, her impact is undeniable. Beyond corporate results, her passion for mentorship and societal impact made her the clear choice for the Outstanding Marketing Amazon of the Year.”

Ifada began her career at FrieslandCampina WAMCO in 2003 as a management trainee in the Consumer Marketing Department and rose through the ranks to join the Management Team in February 2024.

Today, she is celebrated not only for her business acumen and leadership but also for her commitment to inspiring the next generation of marketers.

With this award, Ifada further cements her place as one of the most influential voices shaping marketing and communications in Nigeria and beyond