How GOFAMINT Youths Lit Up Their Community During Youth Week

The sun was barely past its peak when the children at the K. Olubukola Fowowe Memorial Children’s Centre in Oke-Ira began to buzz with excitement. Visitors had come, not just with smiles, but with boxes of food, clothes and other gifts. For the little ones, some as young as a few months old, it was a moment of joy. For their caregivers, it was a reminder that they were not alone in their quiet, daily labour of care.

The visitors were members of the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Ogba District Youth Fellowship, marking their 2025 Youth Week in a way that reflected more than celebration. Their mission was to serve, to reach out, and to live out the compassion of Christ in practical ways.

“We don’t just want to be seen in church,” said Pastor Abiodun Alade, the District Youth Pastor, as he oversaw the day’s activities. “We want our young people to be seen in their community, spreading hope, showing love, and inspiring excellence.”

From the orphanage, the group moved to County Hospital in Aguda. There, amid the faint smell of disinfectant and the quiet hum of machines, they paused to pray with patients, encouraged weary nurses, and reminded all present that faith can shine brightest in the darkest of places.

But Youth Week was not only about outreach. It was also a test of memory, discipline and spiritual depth as the District also held the Bible Recitation Challenge.

Twelve contestants from seven assemblies stood tall, their voices rising as they recited 49 verses from the Sunday School manual and passages from Psalm 119 at an event held at the District Headquarters church, Ogba. The atmosphere was electric, every verse punctuated by applause, every pause laden with expectation.

When the final round ended, the judges announced the winners: Grace Akinmutola of Pacesetter Assembly, crowned champion, walked away with a laptop. Her fellow assembly member, Joyce Aare, took first runner-up and received a tablet, while Olusegun Daniel of Citadel of God’s Glory Assembly claimed second runner-up, also with a tablet. Every participant was handed a brand-new Bible and a small cash gift.

The District Pastor, Pastor Israel Adedokun, who had earlier preached a sermon titled ‘Break Forth’, used the occasion to challenge the youths. “There is no limit to how far you can go if you anchor your life on God, stay diligent, and carry a spirit of excellence,” he declared, his words echoing the message of the week.

For the young participants, the lessons extended beyond prizes. “It wasn’t just about memorising verses,” Grace said afterwards, clutching her laptop with a shy smile. “It was about reminding ourselves that God’s word is our guide in life.”

The week’s activities stitched together charity, competition, and community in a way that made the faith of these young people tangible. Their giving at the orphanage, their prayers in the hospital, and their voices lifted in Scripture created a narrative of youth empowered not just to celebrate, but to transform their world.

For GOFAMINT Ogba District youths, faith is not confined to Sunday services. It is food for the hungry, prayers for the sick, memory verses spoken with conviction and above all, a light set on a hill for all to see.