House Committee to Investigate State of Refineries, Crude Supply to Local Refineries

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has resolved to investigate the state of the nation’s refineries before and after they were shut down for Turn Around Maintenance (TAM).

The committee’s resolution came at the end of a three-day retreat in Lagos aimed at restoring stability and transparency in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The committee also pledged to resolve the escalating crisis involving Dangote Group and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

In addition, the committee said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the OVH/NNPCL acquisition, and the setbacks refinery owners go through in their quest to access crude supply to their refineries/issue of premium.

The retreat was part of preparation for the commencement of a full-scale investigation into the NNPC Limited acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing’s downstream assets and refinery upgrade, following a direct order from the House for the reinvestigation of the matter after the first report was turned down.

The retreat brought together lawmakers, industry stakeholders, union representatives, and regulatory bodies to address mounting concerns over alleged monopolistic practices, substandard petroleum products, and the marginalisation of key players in the sector.

Speaking on the committee’s resolutions, its Chairman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said the investigation is distinct from the previous inquiry carried out by the former committee.

He stressed the resolve of the House Committee to “deliver real reforms that will ensure efficiency, fairness, and competitiveness across the board,” adding that the retreat marks a turning point in legislative oversight of the sector.

He said Nigerians were free to make their input before the lawmakers present their recommendations on the floor of the house, adding that one of the major causes of delay in concluding investigations is the failure of stakeholders to submit vital documents.

He said the committee has resolved to move forward with or without those submissions and complete the assignment as mandated by the House.

Speaking on the crisis between Dangote Refinery and oil workers, he said he will mediate between Dangote Group and NUPENG to prevent further escalation and ensure that all stakeholders are fairly represented.

The committee applauded the leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) led by Alhaji Farouk, Dangote Refinery, led by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Modular Refinery owners, and other key stakeholders for the massive efforts and investments being deployed to see a working and productive downstream sector that is now guaranteeing energy security for Nigeria.