Ekiti Honours THISDAY Correspondent, Sodeinde, With Tourism Writer of The Year Award

The Ekiti State Government has named THISDAY correspondent, Gbenga Sodeinde, as ‘The Most Supportive Tourism Writer of the Year 2025.’

Sodeinde, who is also the Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ chapel, Ekiti State chapter, was honoured on Saturday, September 27, 2024 during the commemoration of the World Tourism Day 2025 held at Igede Ekiti.

The world tourism event tagged ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’ was held to celebrate the numerous tourism, historic and places of Interest in the state with a visit to the source of Osun River located at Igede Ekiti.

The Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre, while presenting the award, said Sodeinde has consistently put Ekiti tourism on a global map with captivating news which has showcased Ekiti and its rich uniqueness in tourism to the outside world.

He also said Sodeinde through his medium has elevated Ekiti and sealed its place globally when it comes to tourism.

“In appreciation of your outstanding dedication to promoting Ekiti’s tourism narratives, your consistent journalistic support for tourism activities, and your commitment to projecting the tourism potentials of the state to a wider audience through your writings, have contributed immensely in shaping positive perceptions of Ekiti as a vibrant and sustainable tourism destination” Ojo-Lanre said.

He said the award, which was in recognition of the good works of the reporter, is also an avenue to recognize his support and also to push him to do more in his quest to make Ekiti tourism proud.

Reacting to the award, Sodeinde thanked the Bureau of Tourism Development for the honour while promising to continue to project Ekiti’s cultural heritage, values, historic feats and tourism attractions.

This is the second time the Ekiti THISDAY correspondent will be awarded the best tourism reporter in two years.